Oilers even series in another high-scoring playoff battle with Flames

Home-ice advantage now belongs to the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta. They earned a split of the first two games in Calgary with a 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2 on Friday.

With the game tied 3-3 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third period, Calgary went on the power play looking to take the lead. Instead, Zach Hyman got a breakaway and went bar-down on Jacob Markstrom to put Edmonton on top.

Just over two minutes later, Oilers goaltender Mike Smith sprung Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway, and Draisaitl gave Edmonton some insurance with his seventh goal of the playoffs.

The Flames got off to another hot start in this one. Goals from Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie had them on top 2-0 just over six minutes into the game.

The Oilers made sure not to dig as deep of a hole as they did in Game 1, though. Duncan Keith gave them some life later in the frame, getting them back within a goal before the first intermission.

However, a power-play goal by Tyler Toffoli restored Calgary’s two-goal lead early in the second period.

Shortly after a Draisaitl goal was disallowed after review for goalie interference, some Connor McDavid magic made it a one-goal game again.

After adding a goal and an assist on Friday, McDavid is up to 20 points (6-14-20) in nine games so far in these playoffs.

With the Oilers on a four-minute power play later in the period, Evan Bouchard stepped into a bomb from the point to tie the game.

The game remained in a 3-3 tie until Hyman’s shorty broke the deadlock.

This was the first of the six games played between the Flames and Oilers so far this season that was won by the visiting team.

The series will now shift to Edmonton for the next two games. Game 3 goes from Rogers Place at 6 PM MT on Sunday.