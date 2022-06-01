Oilers fans upset as controversial video replay decision leads to two Avalanche goals

After benefitting from a controversial video replay decision last round, the Edmonton Oilers must be feeling hard done by tonight.

With 14 seconds left in the first period and the score tied 2-2, Cale Makar scored to give the lead back to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. The goal was a momentum turner, given that it came just nine seconds after Zach Hyman tied the game for Edmonton.

But was it offside?

Oilers bench boss Jay Woodcroft utilized his coach’s challenge on the play, as it appeared that Makar entered the zone with the puck on his stick before Valeri Nichushkin exited.

The NHL video replay officials saw it differently. Makar was deemed to have not touched the puck once it crossed the blue line until Nichushkin tagged up.

While Makar certainly had possession of the puck as he crossed the line, reverse angles showed that his stick didn’t physically touch the puck across the blue line until Nichushkin cleared the zone.

Not only did the goal count, but the Oilers were assessed a delay of game penalty for being wrong on the call. Nazem Kadri scored on the ensuing power play, to give Colorado a two-goal lead.

The decision to allow the goal left many hockey fans and media confused.

Needless to say, Oilers fans online have made their feelings about the call quite clear.

