Following a series sweep by the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was the victim of racist comments online.

“Ethan has received numerous racist messages and comments,” Bear’s girlfriend wrote in a post on her social media.

Bear, who is of Cree descent, was raised in the Ochapowace Nation near Whitewood, Saskatchewan.

“To hide behind a screen is cowardly,” she continued. “But to use stereotypes against him as an Indigenous person is dehumanizing and awful!!

“We will not be silenced. We will not [accept] this behaviour. It is 2021 we are all equal and this needs to stop.

“Ethan has broken countless barriers an Indigenous man to make it to the NHL. We understand there is room for criticism but there is no for racism.”

The statement was shared below by Edmonton City News reporter Courtney Theriault.

Ethan Bear's girlfriend shared this post after she said he received racist messages on his social media – adding that he appreciates the love and support from everyone else. #yeg #oilers #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/7uwHShsHlj — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 26, 2021

During an end-of-season press conference Wednesday afternoon, Oilers general manager Ken Holland called the comments “totally unacceptable and disgusting.”

Oilers fans and the larger hockey community were quick to show support for Bear:

Beyond terrible and unacceptable that Ethan Bear should be subjected to that.

Note: Out of respect for her privacy as a non-public figure, we have left Ethan Bear’s girlfriend’s name out of the story.