SportsHockeyOilers

Ethan Bear's girlfriend calls out "cowardly" racist comments towards Oilers defenceman

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
May 26 2021, 12:22 pm
Ethan Bear's girlfriend calls out "cowardly" racist comments towards Oilers defenceman
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Following a series sweep by the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was the victim of racist comments online.

“Ethan has received numerous racist messages and comments,” Bear’s girlfriend wrote in a post on her social media.

Bear, who is of Cree descent, was raised in the Ochapowace Nation near Whitewood, Saskatchewan.

“To hide behind a screen is cowardly,” she continued. “But to use stereotypes against him as an Indigenous person is dehumanizing and awful!!

“We will not be silenced. We will not [accept] this behaviour. It is 2021 we are all equal and this needs to stop.

“Ethan has broken countless barriers an Indigenous man to make it to the NHL. We understand there is room for criticism but there is no for racism.”

The statement was shared below by Edmonton City News reporter Courtney Theriault.

During an end-of-season press conference Wednesday afternoon, Oilers general manager Ken Holland called the comments “totally unacceptable and disgusting.”

Oilers fans and the larger hockey community were quick to show support for Bear:

Note: Out of respect for her privacy as a non-public figure, we have left Ethan Bear’s girlfriend’s name out of the story.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT