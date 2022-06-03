Oilers in deep hole now after getting shut out by Avalanche in Game 2

Not the response they were hoping for.

The Edmonton Oilers got shut out by the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Game 2 and now trail 2-0 in the Western Conference Final.

The Avalanche scored all the goals they’d need during a second period flurry of three goals in 2:04, before adding another one late.

The game remained 3-0 for a majority of the game until Nathan Mackinnon added a goal in the final five minutes to snuff out any chance of an Oilers comeback.

Darcy Kuemper wasn’t able to start Game 2 for the Avalanche after leaving Game 1 with an upper-body injury, but backup Pavel Francouz looked comfortable in his absence with a 24-save shutout. Despite being a career backup goalie, Francouz isn’t a stranger to playoff hockey, with six games of playoff experience from the 2019-20 season.

Mike Smith got the start again for the Oilers after getting pulled in Game 1, making 36 saves.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl have each only been held off the scoresheet twice this postseason, and the Oilers were shut out in both of those games. Both players were riding nine-game point streaks coming into Game 2.

The Avalanche are one of the few teams that have the speed to matchup with Edmonton, and after being stifled the way they were after falling behind in Game 2, the Oilers will need to make adjustments. McDavid and Draisatl played together earlier in the playoffs but were separated on Thursday, and it’ll be interesting to see if Jay Woodcroft puts them back together for Game 3, with the team essentially in a must-win situation.

Game 3 is in Edmonton on Saturday, with puck drop shortly after 6 pm MT.