Man out of coma after suffering 20,000 bee stings, swallowing some

An Ohio man almost lost his life after suffering 20,000 bee stings over the weekend.

A GoFundMe for 20-year-old Auston Bellamy stated that on August 27 he was doing tree work for a friend and cut right into a nest of African killer bees and was “stung over 20,000 times.”

He was rushed to the hospital and was put on a ventilator, “fighting for his life.”

“When he started cutting [the trees], that’s when the bees came out, and he tried to anchor himself down, and he couldn’t,” Bellamy’s grandmother told FOX19. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’”

His mother stated that it looked like her son “had a black blanket on his head down to his neck, down to his arms.”

She also stated that Bellamy even swallowed and ingested around 30 bees.

“So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she told FOX19.

An update on Thursday revealed that Bellamy was still in the hospital with breathing problems; however, was no longer in a coma.

“His oxygen keeps dropping and he still can’t walk very well, still very wobbly but a lot of the swelling has gone down a whole heck of a lot,” the GoFundMe stated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had surpassed its goal of US$10,000, sitting at more than $13,000.

Doctors say that Bellamy is expected to make a full recovery.