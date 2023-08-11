Oak + Fort is having a Vancouver warehouse sale with up to 80% off

Vancouver-founded brand Oak + Fort is having a massive warehouse sale at Canada Place this month.

The company says customers should expect markdowns of up to 80% on women’s apparel, men’s clothing, accessories, home goods, and more.

It’s happening from August 24 to 27 in the Vancouver Convention Centre East Building. There is also a Fast Pass available for purchase to skip the line with proceeds going to BeaYOUtiful Foundation’s programs for girls.

Here are the hours:

Thursday, August 24: 9 am to 8 pm

Friday, August 25: 9 am to 8 pm

Saturday, August 26: 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, August 27: 10 am to 6 pm

All purchases at the warehouse sale are final and only credit and debit are accepted.

