Oak + Fort is having a Vancouver warehouse sale with up to 80% off

Vancouver-founded brand Oak + Fort is having a massive warehouse sale at Canada Place this month.
The company says customers should expect markdowns of up to 80% on women’s apparel, men’s clothing, accessories, home goods, and more.
It’s happening from August 24 to 27 in the Vancouver Convention Centre East Building. There is also a Fast Pass available for purchase to skip the line with proceeds going to BeaYOUtiful Foundation’s programs for girls.
Here are the hours:
- Thursday, August 24: 9 am to 8 pm
- Friday, August 25: 9 am to 8 pm
- Saturday, August 26: 9 am to 8 pm
- Sunday, August 27: 10 am to 6 pm
All purchases at the warehouse sale are final and only credit and debit are accepted.
Oak + Fort Vancouver Warehouse Sale
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building, Exhibition Hall A at 999 Canada Place
When: August 24 to 27
Time: 9 am to 8 pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday