Metrotown is fast becoming an urban centre, according to the City of Burnaby which predicts the district’s population will grow by 82% by 2031.

As more residents move to this vibrant community, new residential developments are underway to cater to the growing demand. And, as young Canadians become more health-conscious, homes that are designed with wellness in mind are sure to be appealing.

A newly launched development in the heart of Metrotown features 285 homes designed for health and wellness. Inspired by the WELL Building Standard, the new residences by Keltic Development are aimed at measurably improving your overall well-being.

Each of the homes at O2 Metrotown, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes — with interiors designed by Scott Trepp Design — have innovative wellness features thoughtfully integrated into every aspect of the home.

Within your luxurious ensuite bathroom — which has heated, porcelain tile floors — you can step inside a premium, fully enclosed steam shower and surround yourself with therapeutic steam — a proven way to help improve your physical and mental well-being by flushing toxins, improving circulation and cardiovascular health, reducing stress, and detoxifying the skin. There’s also an aromatherapy reservoir for essential oils if you wish to enhance the experience. (Steam showers are standard in all two-bathroom homes and optional to include in one-bathroom homes).

Pure, clean drinking water is available at O2 through the advanced water filtration systems in every home which remove harmful chemicals, metals, and contaminants from your H2O. The water quality in your home affects your energy levels, digestion, and joint health. Drinking filtered water helps improve your overall health by contributing to less stress on your digestive system, improved skin health, and reduced oxidation levels.

As you relax in your home, you can be sure that the air you breathe is fresh, filtered, and better for your well-being — a consideration that’s become so important since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This peace of mind comes as a result of the commercial-grade air purification system in every home and amenity area that removes up to 135% more particles than a typical building, protecting you from airborne viruses, moulds, microbes, and harmful contaminants.

Homes at O2 have a holistic design approach, ensuring an elevated, enhanced experience within your living space. Thoughtful details such as space-saving kitchen storage, display niches, under-mount cabinetry lighting in the kitchen, and bathroom vanities are a few of the many details that elevate O2’s living experience.

As outdoor temperatures fluctuate, the ability to control the temperature inside your home is becoming more important than ever. O2 features a state-of-the-art variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and cooling system controlled by a smart, wifi-connected thermostat, allowing you to pre-set and control your ideal temperature from your mobile phone or tablet. And the charcoal roller blinds — which block up to 97% of UV rays — reduce glare, control temperature, and protect artwork and furniture.

Luxurious materials such as polished porcelain tiles and engineered stone countertops in contemporary colour palettes of Halo or Dusk have been chosen to make every home at O2 feel like a penthouse.

On average, we spend 90% of our time indoors, so buildings and interior spaces have a major influence on our health outcomes, and every decision has the potential to benefit our well-being. At O2, Keltic says it is “challenging the status quo for urban living to improve the well-being of homeowners because a healthy lifestyle is the ultimate luxury.”

Boasting over 7,200 sq ft of exceptional indoor and outdoor amenity space, O2 includes an expansive, bright fitness studio where you can cultivate your exercise routine on premium equipment all while enjoying the views through the floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also the option to cool down after your workout on a 500 sq ft open-air patio.

Who doesn’t want a soothing spa to detoxify and unwind before and after your yoga practice — or even after a long day at work? Steps from the O2’s yoga room, there’s an infrared sauna that features a Himalayan salt wall, cedar-clad surfaces, and a sleek glass door.

Downstairs, the multi-purpose room off the lobby area can be used as a space for hosting, dining, and gathering. It’s a highly functional, flexible space that features a chef-inspired kitchen and a media area with a large television and plush sectional seating, with direct access to the outdoor kitchen and the BBQ area.

O2’s close proximity to Metrotown’s 220-acre Central Park also promotes wellness and convenient access to green space. Homeowners can enjoy walking or biking the Perimeter trail, which has a rubberized surface and bright lighting at night. At the park, residents will also have access to tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a pitch and putt golf course, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

Just steps away from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station and a 20-minute commute to downtown Vancouver, O2 allows you to leave the car at home and conveniently access the vast Metropolis Mall and a wide selection of trendy cafes and authentic restaurants on foot.

