We just discovered nutrient-infused candy — and we're never looking back

Finding healthy snacks that will satiate your sweet tooth can be a challenge. Finding healthy snacks that are also sustainable? Nearly impossible — until now, that is.

You’re likely already familiar with local vitamin producer, Herbaland, and their lineup of lifestyle-oriented gummy vitamins. Most recently, the company has decided to enter the snack game — offering healthy eats that are as good for the environment as they are for you.

Maybe it’s just us, but have you ever just wanted to take your gummy vitamins because they taste good? Well, now you can…kind of. With the advent of their Snack Healthy Gummies, Herbaland is re-thinking the realm of snacks altogether.

“Snack Healthy Gummies stand out because they are a new type of product. Most gummies in the market are either vitamin gummies or candy, healthy snacking gummies are a combination of the two. We wanted to create a product that could be a healthy alternative to traditional gummy snacks. These gummies will satisfy your sugar craving with no guilt,” says Aisha Yang, Herbaland’s co-founder and director.

Since waste is a massive, but often overlooked, issue in the snack industry, the brand is also going to lengths to ensure that its products offer people zero-waste options.

As part of their commitment towards sustainable snacking, Herbaland’s new supplement-infused munchies will be the first among a growing line of snacks with eco-friendly, compostable packaging.

Since being founded in 2009, they have strived to make their products better for the environment — from the technology employed to create their gummies to switching up their ingredients and transitioning to compostable packaging — sustainability is at the core of their business model.

“Herbaland was founded at a family dinner table and has since grown to lead the nutraceuticals industry internationally,” says Yang. “From innovation to manufacturing, Herbaland provides an all-inclusive service that leads Canada in the nutraceutical world. Our mission is to create fun and functional solutions to key health issues while promoting a healthy, sustainable, and balanced lifestyle.”

Their new Snack Health Gummies mark the emergence of a whole new category — both for Herbaland and the snack market.

Nutritious flavours

“We were inspired to develop Snack Healthy Gummies because we saw that our customers were looking for more alternatives to traditional candy. We already have a low-sugar gummy candy line, but we wanted to go a step further and offer our customers a candy alternative that could also function as a healthy snack,” Yang tells us.

Perfect to take on the go for summer picnics and weekend hikes, the brand’s new line of Snack Healthy Gummies are also “gluten-free, high fiber, and vegan,” according to Yang. “Each flavor has its own added nutrition.”

The Pineapple Ginger Gummies, for instance, contain turmeric — a compound found to reduce inflammation, strengthen immunity, and improve digestion and cognition.

Herbaland’s Lemon Vitamin C Gummies, on the other hand, are made from organic acerola — a superfruit that’s packed with Vitamin C and other antioxidants. Snacking on them is a great way to give yourself (and your immune system) a little boost throughout the day.

Proven to aid with digestion, heart health, and energy levels, the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies will give you all the antioxidant benefits without the harsh, sour taste. Who knew your afternoon snacks could do so much for your health?

Sustainable snacking

For Herbaland, it’s simple: a happy planet means happy people. “Our goal is to have all of our products 100% sustainably packaged by 2025. Our Snack Healthy Gummies are the newest release of gummies with 100% compostable packaging,” says Yang.

Since 2019, the company has taken the next step in its commitment to the plan by making all of its pouched items compostable. This means that within 180 days, the compostable pouches completely break down — resulting in less landfill waste and minimized environmental impact.

But giving back to the planet doesn’t end with finding zero-waste packaging solutions, it also means opting for energy-efficient production, as well as sourcing ingredients ethically. The brand only accepts fair trade, non-GMO ingredients and is dedicated to supporting local growers and organic farming.

Even their innovative eco-forming technology (what’s used to make the gummy molds) uses less energy and produces less waste. The brand uses stainless steel molds instead of industry-standard starch molds, which create a lot of waste and tend to have high risks of cross-contamination.

“We’re always seeking new ways to improve our sustainability. From using eco-forming technology to moving towards only using regenerable materials in our packaging, Herbaland is committed to paving the road for sustainable manufacturing,” says Yang.

