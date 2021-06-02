This foodie festival is the perfect start to summer in Vancouver

As we embrace summer-like days in Vancouver, we’re looking forward to indulging in delicious food at every opportunity.

If you’re interested in celebrating the most glorious season of the year and taking part in a highly anticipated food festival, look no further than Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest.

Taking place from June 1 to 30, the virtual event, sponsored by Dished Vancouver, is giving us all a reason to rejoice. Since programming for the month-long celebration is free, you can pick and choose the yummy activities you want to attend, each of which showcases the local food and beverage merchants within Capilano Mall.

One mouth-watering activity that we already have marked in our calendars is Meet & Eat, a virtual series of cooking classes starring local cookbook authors Adrian Harris and Jeremy Inglett of Vancouver-based food and lifestyle blog, the Food Gays. From 12:30 to 1:30 pm every Saturday in June, the duo will be whipping up a different recipe from their cookbook, Cooking in Colour — using ingredients from Capilano Mall food merchants.

The cooking classes, which also provide cooking tips and techniques and live Q&A sessions, will be hosted on Capilano Mall’s Instagram Live, so it’s completely free to tune in. This can’t-miss series kicks off on Saturday, June 5, with a No-bake Boozy Blueberry Cheesecake recipe, followed by a Zucchini “Meatball” Sub recipe the week after, then Chocolate Cherry Skillet Brownies, and lastly, a Broiled Feta with Chili Salt, Tomatoes, and Basil recipe.

Before each cooking class, you can head to the NOSH website to download a recipe and discover where to find the ingredients at Capilano Mall. Is anyone else already feeling hungry?

If a virtual tea party sounds like your cup of tea (pun intended), etalk host Danielle Graham is set to host Spill the Tea — a Zoom tea party that will include everything from celebrity gossip to a Q&A with Graham — on Sunday, June 27.

You can enter to win one of 80 invitations to attend the tea party via a contest on Capilano Mall’s Instagram channel, starting on June 2 and running through June 16. After scoring an invite (and before the tea party), winners will visit Capilano Mall and pick up a box filled with tasty goodies from the mall’s food merchants.

Another creative way to take part in this year’s NOSH Foodie Fest is to join one of two custom jar label workshops. There are 50 spots available for each workshop, and all you have to do is register on the NOSH website to join via Zoom and create your own custom-printed jar label through a design lab experience.

The workshops, taking place on Sunday, June 13 (from 11 to 11:30 am and 12 to 12:30 pm), will have a set theme (jam or salsa), which will inform the jar design options you’ll be working with.

After taking part in the workshop, participants will visit Capilano Mall’s Guest Services to pick up their personalized jar label along with a mason jar and a merchant-provided jam or salsa recipe.

Looking for more food-tastic content to consume? Local food stylist and photographer Sophia Hsin will be teaching “How to Put the Cute in Charcuterie” — a food styling tutorial about how to design a photo-worthy charcuterie board using ingredients from Capilano Mall food merchants — and how to best capture your beautiful creation on camera. You can check it out on Capilano Mall’s IGTV on June 15.

Keep an eye on Capilano Mall’s Instagram on June 22, 23, and 24 to see a series of reels produced by local influencer Clarissa Nuttall. This Capilano Foodie Tour video will spotlight the range of delicious dishes available at Capilano Mall and inspire your summertime snacking.

To experience a festival like no other this June and simultaneously support local merchants, visit the NOSH Foodie Fest website and learn more about the activities that resonated with you.

For more information and to get the latest updates during NOSH, follow Capilano Mall on Instagram and Facebook.