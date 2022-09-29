Northeastern University Vancouver is hosting an open house next Thursday, and if you’re looking to launch a career in the tech world, you won’t want to miss it.

The event will be held at its brand-new campus in the heart of downtown Vancouver on West Georgia Street and will showcase an array of study opportunities for prospective students. Throughout the day, guests will be able to stroll through the new campus and find information about some of the best tech-focused graduate programs the city has to offer.

There will be several campus tours and panel discussions to attend, as well as opportunities to learn about student support resources across the university’s global network. Those interested will also get to meet the Vancouver campus dean and chat with faculty experts, current students, and alumni about all aspects of student life.

Visitors will also learn about what makes Northeastern University singular — such as its world-renowned experiential learning focus and its range of co-op experiences in BC. Since 2021, Northeastern University students in Vancouver have had co-ops and full-time placements at Amazon, Electronic Arts (EA), Google, HSBC, Intuit, Mastercard, Microsoft, Oracle, Royal Bank of Canada, SAP, Telus, Unity, and more.

The university’s exceptional academic programs include a Master of Science in Data Analytics Engineering, a Master of Science in Information Design and Data Visualization, a Master of Professional Studies in Analytics, and a Master of Science in Computer Science.

And, for those looking to break into tech without an undergraduate background in the area, be sure to ask about the Align MS in Computer Science program. This program has been designed specifically to help people take their first steps into the tech world — regardless of their undergraduate background — and learn the skills needed to succeed and thrive in today’s most in-demand roles in the region.

The open house event is available to anyone interested in continuing their studies in the tech field, whether they’ve recently completed an undergraduate degree or are in the workforce already. Admission is free, but guests are required to sign up and reserve their space on the day here.

When: October 6

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Northeastern University, Vancouver Campus, 410 West Georgia Street, 14th floor, Vancouver