Doggo safe and sound after rescue by North Shore firefighters (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Feb 28 2022, 7:00 pm
westvanfirefighters/Instagram

Fluffly doggo “Chumlee” is safe and reunited with its owners after being rescued by West Vancouver firefighters.

“Today, crews attended a call at Cypress Falls Park for an 80-pound dog (Chumlee) down a 30-foot embankment,” the service wrote on social media on Sunday, February 27.

“West Vancouver Engine 3, 4, 5 and Rescue 1 attended and (performed) a high angle rescue,” they wrote.

In the video, you can see Chumlee perform a great edge transition as firefighters work to pull the dog to safety.

Fire crews’ Instagram post of the incident gives a better perspective of how incredibly steep the embankment was.

Cypress Falls Park is a popular, easy hiking area in West Vancouver just 30 minutes away from Downtown Vancouver where you can see waterfalls cascading into the canyon.

If you’re bringing your four-legged friend with you into the woods, then be sure to keep them close.

