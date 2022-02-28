Doggo safe and sound after rescue by North Shore firefighters (VIDEO)
Fluffly doggo “Chumlee” is safe and reunited with its owners after being rescued by West Vancouver firefighters.
“Today, crews attended a call at Cypress Falls Park for an 80-pound dog (Chumlee) down a 30-foot embankment,” the service wrote on social media on Sunday, February 27.
“West Vancouver Engine 3, 4, 5 and Rescue 1 attended and (performed) a high angle rescue,” they wrote.
In the video, you can see Chumlee perform a great edge transition as firefighters work to pull the dog to safety.
Fire crews’ Instagram post of the incident gives a better perspective of how incredibly steep the embankment was.
Cypress Falls Park is a popular, easy hiking area in West Vancouver just 30 minutes away from Downtown Vancouver where you can see waterfalls cascading into the canyon.
If you’re bringing your four-legged friend with you into the woods, then be sure to keep them close.