Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is back with specialty brews this fall

Vancouver’s North Shore has its own distinct vibe. Here, a confluence of urban cityscapes, unfettered natural beauty, and unparalleled views are a contrast from the downtown scene.

With that comes a community of craft breweries tasked with distilling its unique character and atmosphere into delicious pints. From golden lagers infused with BC-grown hops to sour brews packed with Fraser Valley raspberries, breweries are aplenty on North Shore — and each crafted with its own style.

From November 4 to 13, the area’s breweries will each be hosting epic events in honour of Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week, featuring special collaborative brews, kitchen takeovers, themed food, games, and tons of prizes.

We can hardly imagine a better reason to hop on the SeaBus to enjoy the panorama of city, sea, and snow-crested summits with a chilled brew in hand.

It’s also an opportunity to explore closer to home with a weekend stay that involves brewery hopping and exploring the area’s natural attractions. In fact, when you stay at a participating North Shore hotel between November 3 and 30, you’ll get a $25 voucher for a local brewery, plus two branded beer glasses (while supplies last).

In celebration of the event, hotels will also be offering special Sip and Stay Packages.

An overnight stay at the Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier, for instance, will score you breakfast for two, parking, a brewery voucher, two Belgian beer glasses, two admission tickets to Capilano Suspension Bridge, and a basket of local swag.

To kick off the event, House of Funk Brewing has planned an evening of DJs, dancing, and delicious food pairings in celebration of the launch of their new brew.

Among the treasure trove of beer-themed events, there will also be live music and prizes at Green Leaf Brew, a mariachi band at La Cerveceria, and local oysters and cider at Black Kettle Brewing.

When you visit any participating brewery from November 4 to 30, you can pick up a BC Ale Trail passport and collect unique stamps when you order a beer. Once you’ve collected six unique stamps, you’ll receive a branded glass (while supplies last) — and an entry into the Grand Prize package once you’ve collected 10.

You can also pick up a passport from any of Vancouver’s North Shore hotels.

When:

Craft Beer Week: Thursday, November 4 to Sunday, November 14

Sip and Stay Hotel Packages: Wednesday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 30

BC Ale Trail Brewery Passport Stamp Collection: Thursday, November 4 to Tuesday, November 30

Where: Multiple locations across North Vancouver, including: