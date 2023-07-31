4 reasons to love the emerging Norquay Village in East Vancouver

Earl Condos and TownhomesWhen it’s time to think about buying a new home — whether you’re relocating or staying in your comfort zone — there’s nothing more important to consider than location. For those looking for a new place they can grow, an established neighbourhood is a must-have.

When priorities include a bustling culinary scene or cultural centre, ample green spaces and trails for daily exercise or family-friend spaces and greats for the present (or future) it can be hard to find everything in one neighbourhood.

Thankfully, new homeowners can look to the emerging and transforming Norquay Village in East Vancouver, thanks to Earl and its one- to three-bedroom condos and townhomes. Locals already know and love this East Van neighbourhood, renowned for its leafy residential streets, rich sense of community, and hidden culinary gems.

Norquay Village provides the perks of a residential community without the maintenance, drive times, or routine of a suburb.

A central and well-connected neighbourhood, minutes away from the happening street of Commercial Drive and the convenience of Metrotown, Norquay is known as Vancouver’s next “urban village,” and there’s no wonder why.

Connectivity

Boarded by Gladstone, Vanness, Killarney, and 41st Avenue, Norquay Village sits in a “just right” location that encompasses both the 29th Avenue and Nanaimo SkyTrain Stations. Bisected by Kingsway — a commercial high street that provides convenient access to the broader city and region — Norquay Village is a true 15-minute neighbourhood. Residents can walk, bike, or ride to work, shop, or play.

Through the Norquay Village Neighbourhood Centre Plan, this area is set for further growth and transformation with millions of dollars invested into parks, public spaces, and enhanced connectivity in the coming years.

City culture

Those who know, know that Kingsway is already home to many decades-old, well-established, and beloved restaurants with Vietnamese, Chinese, and Filipino institutions, plus convenient libraries, childcare centres, and lush green spaces.

The City of Vancouver’s Norquay Village Plan includes a focus on supporting the continued growth and vitality of Kingsway, welcoming more local stores, calming traffic, revitalizing streetscapes, adding public plazas, and, most importantly, celebrating the unique sense of character that already embodies Norquay.

Greenspaces

With a new redesign completed in 2011, Norquay Park is the heart of the village, spanning two full city blocks. It’s a popular destination for locals to play softball, shoot hoops, or practice tai chi. The park hums with the sound of children enjoying the splash park and playground and exploring the rain garden.

Just blocks away, Earles, Slocan, Renfrew Ravine, and Central Parks offer alternative reprieves from the bustle of city life.

Suited for the future

Just like you, Norquay Village is poised to grow and mature in the coming years, making it the perfect place to set down your roots. It’s a neighbourhood that’ll grow with you, honouring your today and tomorrow.

Earl offers one- and two-bedroom condos, and three-bedroom townhomes, centred around a central, landscaped courtyard that acts as a shared backyard for all residents.

Brought to life by Chard Development — a local developer already known for their commitment to East Van — Earl is tucked off of Kingsway in the heart of Norquay Village. Each home offers the sophistication of city living packaged with convenience and amenities to support your life through all stages.

A shared rooftop terrace will provide residents with the opportunity to look over the surrounding neighbourhood…and if they don’t already know and love Norquay, they soon will!

Interested in a new home base in East Vancouver? Visit the Earl website to learn more about Norquay Village and the Earl living experience.