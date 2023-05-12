Nordstrom finally makes its clearance sale worth shoppers time

It’s been a month since Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack began their clearance sale to liquidate all of their locations across Canada.

Finally, it’s safe to say that the sale is actually worth your time.

When Nordstrom first announced that they were shutting down their stores, it was met with scrutiny, and people who were praying for the brand’s downfall. The closure meant 2,500 jobs were cut, along with 13 locations across their main label and Rack subsidiary.

Liquidation quickly followed, as Nordstrom offered customers a whopping 5-10% sale on all of their goods. This included the brand names that they carried as well as the store fixtures which they sat on.

consider slaying at the nordstrom canada liquidation sale by purchasing a gigantic $200-$500 shelving unit that will not fit anywhere in your room — floptropica (@ELDRONICA) May 2, 2023

The immediate sale disappointed a lot of customers, as they didn’t see the minimal markdown as being worth their time.

Nordstrom is closing in Canada and started their “sale” today… WHAT SALE pic.twitter.com/xFXybX81fC — Hayley Law• Hayleau (@hayleau) March 21, 2023

Now, as liquidation has slowly progressed, Nordstrom has finally opted to raise the brand’s sale to 30-50% for Nordstrom locations and 60-75% for Nordstrom Rack.

As a result, people are finally excited about the deals they’re scoring.

Just bought a pair of gucci shoes at Nordstrom for $60. Definitely a glitch but look at God 🙏🏾 — Lipstick killa (@makeup_mobb) May 10, 2023

This week, customers have been practically ransacking Nordstrom Rack locations as such an enormous discount on designer goods is hard to come by.

You can now shop sales of up to 50% at Nordstrom locations and up to 75% at Nordstrom Rack stores. Find the full list of locations here.