Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year starts this week and there's 25+ new brands included

Jul 12 2022, 4:50 pm
Leonard Whistler/Shutterstock
Are you ready to shop till you drop?

Well, even if you’re not, you’re about to be.

Nordstrom is gearing up for its massive annual Anniversary Sale, and the retailer’s biggest sale event of the year starts this week.

Online and in-store, the popular shopping blow-out kicks off on Friday, July 15 and will go until July 31.

Nordy Club Ambassadors will be able to access the sale early, starting July 14.

Regular product prices go back up on August 1, giving shoppers two weeks to stock up on new arrivals and essential items.

This year’s sale includes 25+ new brands, including Mini Boden, Moccamaster, Naked Wardrobe, Reiss, Open Edit, and customer favourites like Nike, Zella, AllSaints, Frame, UGG, Voluspa, Barefoot Dreams, Bony Levy Olaplex, Kiehl’s and so many more.

And if you’re hoping to get a sneak peek of what exactly will be going on sale — you’re in luck. You can also preview the Anniversary Sale right now and save any potential pickups to a wish list for future purchases.

Nordstrom’s flagship locations in Canada are as follows:

Alberta

Calgary

  • Nordstrom Chinook Centre

British Columbia

Vancouver

  • Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Ontario

Toronto 

  • Nordstrom Sherway Gardens
  • Nordstrom Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Nordstrom Yorkdale Shopping Centre
