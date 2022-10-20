No. 1 Collision Group has officially opened its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Vancouver this week that is “unlike anything seen currently in North America.”

Conveniently located on the corner of Vernon Drive and Parker Street, the stunning 30,000 sq ft centre will feature all of the latest and greatest technology in the collision sector, and ensure that clients in and around downtown Vancouver have a centralized luxury vehicle repair facility they can depend on. This luxe centre will be No. 1 Collision Group’s fifth location in Metro Vancouver.

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve wandered into a lavish art gallery or bougie hotel lobby. The bespoke, one-of-a-kind building has some unique features, such as dazzling Bocci lights, designed by Vancouver artist Omer Arbel, and stunning soft Italian leather furniture created by Danish designer Fritz Hansen.

If that wasn’t enough to make you feel like your car is being repaired in the most Instagrammable place possible, there’s also local art displayed throughout and a lavish rooftop lounge. Clients will also have access to a convenient valet and rental car service on-site, making the vehicle repair process as seamless as possible.

The company was originally founded by a local family from Vancouver and, over the last 50 years, has expanded throughout the lower mainland and into the US. Aside from the HGTV-worthy interior and Rodeo Drive-esque valet service, it’s No. 1 Collision Group’s dedication, skill, and passion for restoring and repairing luxury automobiles to their original factory design that makes them stand out from the crowd.

“When you look around at some of our competitors in the collision industry, it’s hard to find anyone that offers this kind of an experience from a client’s perspective,” says Scott Walker, co-owner. “From the high-end craftmanship of our facilities to our well-trained technicians who are passionate about the vehicles they repair, we really strive to provide the best overall client experience.”

No. 1 Collision’s professional, factory-trained technicians are fully certified to provide flawless structural and cosmetic repairs on all types of luxury vehicles, like Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW — to name a few. Right now, the company is also placing a large emphasis on electric vehicles and is currently the largest Tesla automobile collision centre in Western Canada.

No. 1 Collision Group ensures the best possible result, meaning your car leaves looking newer than new — so new, you’ll feel like you’re driving it for the first time, all over again.

To learn more about how No. 1 Collision Group’s next-level luxury service, or to book an appointment click here.

Where: 1055 Vernon Drive #100, Vancouver

Hours: Monday to Friday: 8 am to 5:30 pm

Phone: 778-326-0152

Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram