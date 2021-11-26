ShoppingCurated

Here are the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nov 26 2021, 9:32 pm
Still need a gift for the gamers in your life? Thankfully, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to choose from.

Nintendo hardware, games, and accessories can get pretty pricey, but stores like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop have sales that won’t break your bank.

From discounts on popular games to incredible hardware bundles, here are some sales worth checking out.

  • Best Buy: Save up to $50 on games, hardware and accessories
  • Amazon: Save up to $30 on games, hardware and accessories
  • Walmart: Save up to $35 on games
  • GameStop: Save up to $15 on games
