"There's something happening": Is NHL looking to add teams in Houston, Atlanta?

Is the NHL flirting with expansion to Houston and Atlanta?

It’s been a much-talked-about topic since ESPN’s Kevin Weekes tweeted this on Sunday.

League sources were reportedly denying the rumour on Monday, but Sportsnet’s NHL insiders Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek believe there is something to them.

Weekes too posted another cryptic tweet on Tuesday, with an image of Houston.

“I don’t know how close or far away it is, but there is definitely something with both Atlanta and Houston, and the NHL,” Marek said on his radio show on Tuesday, hinting that he’s received phone calls in recent days from people in the know about the two cities.

“There’s something happening, but I think the question is how far down the road we are,” Friedman said. “The NHL is trying to throw some cold water on this, which I get. They don’t want everything to get out of control here.”

Houston is the largest US market without an NHL team, with a metro area population of 6.7 million. While the NHL has failed in Atlanta twice before, Friedman suggested that a third franchise could be based in the suburbs where there’s a belief hockey could work.

“I think Houston someday will be an NHL city. I do,” Friedman said. “I just don’t know if it’s expansion or it’s relocation. If this whole Arizona [Coyotes] situation doesn’t work with the new building, I have to think Houston is the likely location.”

The Coyotes currently play at Arizona State University’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena. Although there are plans for a new 16,000-person arena in Tempe, many believe the franchise’s future is still in doubt.

The issue with Houston, however, is likely the arena too.

Friedman reports that the league had previously met with ownership of the NBA’s Houston Rockets but were “underwhelmed.”

Houston’s Toyota Center last hosted hockey regularly in 2013, when the AHL’s Houston Aeros left the market after 19 years.

Quebec City has been ready to host another NHL team since the 18,259-seat Videotron Centre opened in 2015. Time will tell if the NHL gives them another chance, like they did with Winnipeg.