Who NHL oddsmakers favour for 7 major league awards

Connor McDavid is in for a haul, if NHL oddsmakers have it right.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is the odds-on favourite, a third of the way through the 2022-23 campaign, to capture a couple major awards, according to Stake.com.

McDavid leads the NHL in points (55) and goals (25), making him the pace-setter when it comes to both the Hart and Memorial Trophy and Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard trophies. He has never captured the Rocket Richard, awarded to the league’s top goal-getter.

The 25-year-old is a +160 favourite to snipe his first Richard, meaning a $100 bet would return a $260 payout. A $100 wager on McDavid netting the Hart at +120 would net a $220 return.

McDavid, whose career high in points is 123 set in 2021-22, has two Hart Memorial Trophies, given to the player “adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” on his mantle from efforts in 2017 and 2021, as well as Ted Lindsay Awards as “most outstanding player” from 2017, 2018, and 2021.

Auston Matthews, who scored both awards last year, is +1,200 to repeat as Hart recipient and +850 on the Maurice. The Toronto Maple Leafs standout has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 29 games played.

Leon Draisaitl, McDavid’s teammate, registers highly too. Draisaitl is +1,400 for the Hart and +850 on the Richard.

While the Hart and Richard are likely to find new recipients, the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenceman, is likely to stay put. Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar, who received the nod a season ago, remains the likeliest candidate to retain his throne as the NHL’s best rearguard and is projected to add to his mantle as a +145 favourite.

Darryl Sutter might be in a bit of a rough spot to repeat his Jack Adams campaign from a year ago. Sutter captured his first in 2021-22 after pacing the Calgary Flames to a Pacific Division title, but currently slots behind eight other bench bosses, including Oilers skipper Jay Woodcroft. Sutter sits at +1,600 to repeat, with Woodcroft at +1,400.

Here’s a rundown of all the top candidates, as well as some notable players on Canadian teams, for the following NHL awards.

Hart Trophy

1. Connor McDavid – EDM (+120)

2. Jason Robertson – DAL (+500)

3. Auston Matthews – TOR (+1,200)

4. Leon Draisaitl – EDM (+1,400)

5. Kirill Kaprizov – MIN (+1,600)

17. Mitch Marner – TOR (+4,000)

29. Elias Pettersson – VAN (+8,000)

31. Jonathan Huberdeau – CGY (+8,000)

35. J.T. Miller – VAN (+9,900)

Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard

1. Connor McDavid – EDM (+160)

2. Jason Robertson – DAL (+350)

3. David Pastrnak – BOS (+600)

4. Leon Draisaitl – EDM (+850)

5. Auston Matthews – TOR (+850)

8. Bo Horvat – VAN (+1,800)

13. Cole Caufield – MON (+5,000)

21. J.T. Miller – VAN (+8,000)

23. William Nylander – TOR (+8,000)

27. Elias Pettersson – VAN (+9,900)

Norris Trophy

1. Cale Makar – COL (+145)

2. Adam Fox – NYR (+600)

3. Rasmus Dahlin – BUF (+640)

4. Erik Karlsson – SJS (+745)

5. Roman Josi – NSH (+1,190)

8. Quinn Hughes – VAN (+1,840)

24. MacKenzie Weegar – CGY (+6,700)

35. Rasmus Andersson – CGY (+10,400)

37. Evan Bouchard – EDM (+12,900)

39. Darnell Nurse – EDM (+13,900)

Vezina Trophy

1. Ilya Sorokin – NYI (+350)

2. Connor Hellebuyck – WPG (+350)

3. Linus Ullmark – BOS (+450)

4. Igor Shesterkin – NYR (+700)

5. Jake Oettinger – DAL (+800)

10. Jacob Markstrom – CGY (+2,490)

15. Matt Murray – TOR (+3,300)

18. Thatcher Demko – VAN (+5,000)

21. Jack Campbell – EDM (+6,600)

Jack Adams

1. Lindy Ruff – NJD (+200)

2. Jim Montgomery – BOS (+600)

3. Bruce Cassidy – VGK (+800)

4. Gerard Gallant – NYR (+1,400)

5. Derek Lalonde – DET (+1,400)

6. Jay Woodcroft – EDM (+1,400)

9. Darryl Sutter – CGY (+1,600)

10. Sheldon Keefe – TOR (+1,600)

20. Bruce Boudreau – VAN (+2,510)

27. Martin St. Louis – MON (+2,810)

Calder Memorial Trophy

1. Matthew Beniers – SEA (+150)

2. Logan Thompson – VGK (+650)

3. Cole Perfetti – WPG (+800)

4. Fabian Zetterlund – NJD (+1,400)

5. Matias Maccelli – ARI (+1,400)

10. Stuart Skinner – EDM (+2,000)

17. Juraj Slafkovsky – MON (+4,000)

18. Kaiden Guhle – MON (+4,000)

22. Dylan Holloway – EDM (+6,600)

25. Arber Xhekaj – MON (+6,600)

Stanley Cup

1. Boston Bruins (+565)

2. Colorado Avalanche (+575)

3. Vegas Golden Knights (+775)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs (+785)

5. New Jersey Devils (+1,020)

9. Edmonton Oilers (+1,760)

11. Calgary Flames (+1,980)

12. Winnipeg Jets (+2,050)

23. Vancouver Canucks (+11,900)

25. Montreal Canadiens (+12,900)

26. Ottawa Senators (+17,900)