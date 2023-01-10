This luxurious new Vancouver dental clinic fixes smiles for worldwide clientele

Vancouver is quickly becoming known as a destination for world-class dental care, thanks to the opening of Transcend Dental, a specialized clinic that is attracting patients from far and wide for their life-changing smile makeovers.

Our smiles are important — a good smile can give you the confidence you need to fully engage in life. And when it comes to dental work, it’s important to choose a practice that offers high-quality care, guaranteeing you leave with an award-winning smile.

Transcend, located in downtown Vancouver, focuses on cosmetic, reconstructive, and implant dentistry that offers an unparalleled customer experience. They do this by blending a unique combination of art and beauty, technology and science, plus that meticulous attention to detail you need from an expert dentist.

It’s no surprise, then, that people from all over the world – including celebrities, athletes, and politicians – seek treatment here.

Possibly the biggest thing that makes Transcend stand out from the crowd is its use of cutting-edge dental technologies such as digital imaging, optical impressions, artificial intelligence, virtual smile design, augmented reality, 3D printing, and more — all of which allow clinicians and staff members to provide exceptional care for patients.

The premium clinic is headed by Dr. Faraj Edher, a specialist prosthodontist and expert in cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry. He is also a world-renowned educator and speaker, having lectured to and trained thousands of his colleagues, and is the founder and mentor of Canada’s largest dental study club, the BC Dental Study Club.

Dr. Edher has built a global reputation for performing life-changing smile makeovers while making significant contributions to digital dentistry throughout his impressive career.

“My passion has always been to make a difference,” Edher tells Daily Hive. “I am lucky enough that I get to do that on a daily basis by improving people’s quality of life through life-changing smile makeovers and reconstructions.”

Dr. Edher recognizes the trust patients place in their clinicians when undergoing a procedure. He doesn’t take this for granted; rather, it motivates him to continue bringing the latest innovations and techniques in the world of dentistry to Vancouver.

“Some of our patients come from as far as Toronto, Paris, and Dubai to see me for their smile makeovers. That is why I am proud of what we have created at Transcend in the heart of Downtown Vancouver to allow all our patients, local or visiting, to experience our smile transformations in a special way,” he says.

The new boutique clinic has a digital in–house lab, meaning Edher and his team will have full control over the quality, materials, and aesthetics of the restorations being made.

What’s more, those travelling for their smile makeovers can make use of Transcend’s concierge services, and enjoy the beautiful city while they’re here.

