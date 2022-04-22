New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

It’s finally the weekend! If your only plan is to cozy up in bed and watch a good flick, Netflix Canada has you covered.

The streaming service has an extensive slate of brand new shows and movies for your weekend viewing pleasures.

From a cute romantic comedy from the writer of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to the latest season of your fave luxury real estate show, the streaming service has got you covered if you want to spend a lazy weekend inside.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

When an ad executive who thinks he’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequalities he’s never considered before.

The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who’ll shine — or stumble?

Léa wakes up in the past seven times, in different bodies. Plunged into the mystery of a young man’s death, she tries to prevent it — with consequences.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:



Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat.

An insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Based on the internationally bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan.



Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.