New Order and Pet Shop Boys are coming to Vancouver this October
We’re going back in time, ladies and gentlemen, as New Order and Pet Shop Boys make their way to Vancouver this fall.
The iconic English bands are taking their Unity Tour to Rogers Arena on October 16, 2021.
- See also:
New Order formed as a successor to Joy Division in 1980, and are best known for their electronic and dance music which made them one of the most notable bands of the ’80s.
Pet Shop Boys, on the other hand, formed in 1981 but really took off in the ’90s. They also focus on synth-pop and have sold over 50 million records worldwide.
Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday, June 4, at 10 am local time. Tickets for all original cancelled dates will remain valid for the new dates.
New Order and Pet Shop Boys Unity Tour
17 September – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
19 September – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
21 September – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
23 September – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
25 September – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
28 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
30 September – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
2 October – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
7 October – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
8 October – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
12 October – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
14 October – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
16 October – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena