The lipstick hour is back: we tried 5 lipstick shades in 5 days

The late Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor once famously said, “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together.”

Whether you agree with one or all of these elements, the power of a good lipstick can’t be overlooked. But with working from home and essentially hibernating during the pandemic, the joy of wearing a bright, standout lip colour was lost for many of us.

For me, it certainly was; I reverted to one single, quite natural shade of lip colour for what felt like the whole pandemic — a quick solution to not wearing makeup on Zoom calls for the most part. Recently, I noticed it had run completely dry with not even a smidgen left.

Almost serendipitously, an assignment to experiment with lip colours from the Revlon Super Lustrous collection fell onto my desk. The makeup gods had spoken. It was time to abandon my head-to-toe sweats look, pull out some presentable clothes from my closet, and take on the week refreshed.

It also helps that many Revlon Super Lustrous lip products are on sale at Revlon retailers nationwide, so you don’t have to waste any time before updating your lipstick collection.

Day 1: Fire & Ice

Mondays during fall and winter don’t exactly hit the same as they do during spring and summer. But, I did notice that with the addition of a non-sweats outfit and Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick in Fire & Ice, there was a noticeable difference.

I’m a huge fan of wearing red lipstick during fall and into winter, and I loved how vibrant and easy-to-wear this shade was. The lipstick itself feels velvety smooth on your lips, and it lasts. You don’t have to apply it repeatedly — once in the morning was enough for it to last me the day.

Fire & Ice is a perfectly festive shade for the season and the celebrations it brings. It’s also one of 24 gorgeous shades now available in the Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick collection.

Day 2: Rhythm & Blues

Full disclosure: I had never worn blue lipstick before this assignment. So, when I found out Revlon was about to drop an electric blue matte lipstick in its new Super Lustrous Leather Edit collection, I had to give it a try. For a colour like this, the lightweight, non-drying matte formula is a blessing.

While I learned that I cannot pull off a bold blue as Rihanna does, I wouldn’t hesitate to try a blue shade again, especially one like Rhythm & Blues with its locked-in moisturizing, light-reflecting LiquiShine complex.

Fun fact: the cupuacu butter found in all Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipsticks helps instantly moisturize and hydrate the lips.

Day 3: Black Cherry

As a self-confessed enthusiast of desserts and most things sweet, including black cherry-flavoured-everything, it made sense that I was drawn towards the Black Cherry shade of Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick.

I was pleasantly surprised by how it applied a little lighter than the colour on the packaging, and incredibly smoothly, like the matte shades I tried on the days prior.

It almost reminded me of a wine-like shade, which works well for post-work happy hours on (wine) Wednesdays as the world reopens and socializing makes its way back into our calendars.

Revlon’s Black Cherry lipstick in matte joins the top-selling shade of the same name in its traditional crème finish Super Lustrous Lipstick collection — one that has been a fan favourite for years.

Day 4: Moonlight

Curious to try a wildly different lip colour than I would typically wear, I went with the new Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Moonlight shade on Thursday. The lipstick glided on effortlessly, and not long after I put it on, I remarked at its sheer softness.

This softness, I learned, stemmed from the moisturizing formula containing vitamin E and avocado oil that Revlon has added to its matte shades (this shade is part of the new Leather Edit collection, consisting of 12 shades launching this month). This helps condition the lips without dragging them down — a real win.

Revlon’s Super Lustrous Moonlight shade is a statement lipstick, but it’s one that you can easily add to your routine, whether for workdays or special occasions. This shade is part of the new Leather Edit 12-shade collection launching this month.

Day 5: Blushing Mauve, Super Natural

When Friday rolled around, I was excited to try a combination of lipstick and lip gloss by Revlon: Super Lustrous Lipstick in Blushing Mauve and Super Lustrous The Gloss in a shade called Super Natural.

On this particularly rainy day, I adored how the lipstick and its pearl finish — amplified by the gloss — complemented the outfit I wore. It didn’t falter one bit in the rain, either (a huge success).

Along with the 24 Luscious Matte shades, Super Lustrous Lipstick is available in 60 sumptuous shades in crème and pearl finishes. It pampers your lips with a silky smoothness due to its silk-enriched moisturizers and vitamins C and E. I found its luxe colour to wear evenly, offering full coverage and a lasting richness.

Lip gloss, once quintessentially 90s, has made a huge comeback. Before wearing Super Lustrous The Gloss, I hadn’t applied lip gloss in a very long time, but now I plan to do so more often. There are 12 on-trend shades in the collection, each infused with agave, moringa oil, and cupuacu butter to leave your lips with a natural finish without feeling sticky or tacky.

If you’re looking for a lip gloss to layer over your go-to lipsticks or wear on bare lips, this is it.

