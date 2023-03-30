A teen romantic comedy filmed here in Metro Vancouver couldn’t have come together without the help of a local school.

Prom Pact, which will be available on Disney+ on March 31, looks like it’s set in Seattle but is in fact largely filmed in Metro Vancouver, especially in Port Coquitlam at Terry Fox Secondary School.

The movie is directed by Anya Adams and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim, Blake Draper, and Margaret Cho.

Lee stars as high school senior Mandy Yang, who’s determined to go to Harvard despite the prom mania happening at her school. Once she starts tutoring Graham Lansing, a popular jock, her hyperfocus on Harvard starts to shift just slightly.

It’s a very wholesome flick that looks heavily influenced by the ’80s high school movies like Pretty In Pink and 16 Candles.

You can watch the trailer here, and keep your eyes peeled for any Vancouver filming locations you notice.

On top of filming at the high school, you can see a quick scene that looks like it’s shot at the bookstore Banyen Books & Sound in Kitsilano.

According to Terry Fox Secondary School, the movie hired students and staff as extras. Students Hanna Rao and Brayden Morgan were among them, and so was Principal David Starr.

Filming for the show happened last year and the movie’s lead Lee shared tons of Instagram snaps from Vancouver, including her on the seawall, admiring the cherry blossoms, and vintage shopping in East Vancouver.

Will you watch Prom Pact this weekend and keep an eye out for any Vancouver spots you recognize?