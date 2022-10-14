The desire for a more affordable lifestyle is something many Vancouverites can relate to, and because of this, a growing number of people find themselves looking towards areas just beyond the city when buying real estate.

And given the cost of living in Coquitlam is roughly 11.89% less expensive than Vancouver, the community is one people are highly considering.

It also helps that Coquitlam itself is a pretty up-and-coming area — even being featured on MoneySense Magazine’s Best Places to Live in Canada list back in 2018. And it’s not exactly hard to see why, given its endless opportunities for outdoor activities, its plethora of amenities, and its stunning residential developments.

One such community is West Coquitlam’s Allison, a collection of brand-new homes that are currently under construction, nestled away in a quiet residential neighbourhood. Developed by Mosaic Homes, Allison has one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, which start from the low $500,000s and require only a 10% down payment, with move-in dates as early as 2023. Mosaic is currently hosting hard hat tours, so those interested can tour a home they can buy today.

Inside, airy 10 ft ceilings make for bright and spacious interiors, with oversized 7 ft windows increasing natural light. The apartments feature light oak finish flooring throughout, cut pile carpeting in bedrooms, and have been designed with functionality in mind — as there’s plenty of storage in closets and pantries.

Kitchens include a contemporary take on shaker-style cabinetry in rich navy,

oyster grey, or white colour schemes and feature warm white textured backsplashes. All homes offer a modern appliance package, and some offer large built-in kitchen islands.

The contemporary feel continues into the bathroom, with similar colour schemes and large porcelain tiles lining the floor. Other features include white porcelain vanity sinks, quartz stone countertops, and deep soaker tubs in white acrylic.

While offering a quiet and relaxing living environment, Allison also has quick and easy access to everything you need. The community includes a shared indoor community space for fitness, as well as an outdoor community courtyard nestled between buildings for privacy, and a kid’s play area.

Shopping for groceries or getting your retail therapy fix is easy, with Lougheed Town Centre and stores like Ikea and Canadian Tire located nearby. Several schools, as well as a daycare facility, are also in close proximity to Allison, and hopping on the Millennium Line at Lafarge Lake-Douglas makes commuting to Vancouver effortless.

Residents at Allison will also benefit from having the beauty of nature at their doorsteps. Mundy Park, a 78-hectare space with trails, lakes, and a large urban forest, is perfect for a long evening walk. There’s also Burns Park and Guilby Park, both ideal for family activities or strolling alongside your four-legged friend. For adventure seekers, Minnekhada Regional Park is only a short drive away, offering hiking, biking, and walking trails all year round.

When you’re outside the city, it’s easy to miss that urban buzz — let’s be honest, no one wants to cook every night and it’s always great to have quality eateries and exciting entertainment surrounding you. Luckily, West Coquitlam is also home to tons of cozy cafes, gourmet restaurants, and trendy bars. The Smoking Pig is renowned for its relaxed vibe and mouthwatering noodle bowls, while The Taphouse Coquitlam features an extensive drink list and innovative menu with regular happy hours.

To book a hard hat tour of the community at Allison and see a home you can buy today, register here, or visit the Allison Home Store.

Allison Home Store

Where: 3015 Murray Street, Port Moody (On Brewers Row)

Hours: Daily, 12pm to 6pm