Vancouver is getting the very first location of a new chai cafe this week, and to celebrate its debut, the team is giving away a free iPad and tea tasting for six people — plus some other perks for anyone who stops by during the grand opening festivities.

If you’re at all into tea, you’ve likely heard of Chai Ghai, the line of sustainable, ethically-produced authentic Indian chai that is available at local retailers like Bigsby The Bakehouse and Jarry’s Market.

Now, the brand is finally opening its own storefront where you can come enjoy its tea in person, and learn more about the history of true chai — which is far different from the chai tea lattes you may be familiar with — and its vast array of nutritional benefits.

The antioxidant-rich blend of spices, tea, milk and sweetener can be appreciated hot or cold, and is not only delicious, but immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory.

It can also positively impact your mood, energy and cognitive function in a way that is similar to caffeine and other supplements, but is far healthier for you.

The Ghai family has been crafting and perfecting this type of highly beneficial chai for generations using sacred family recipes from India, and they’re excited to finally be able to share their handcrafted beverages with Vancouver in a warm, in-person setting.

Chai Ghai Cafe is opening its doors at 562 Granville Street on March 1, and is offering some huge perks to its first customers in honour of their brick-and-mortar presence.

One of these is a special welcome deal of 50% off all Authentic Indian Chai teas, for every person who visits the new cafe from March 1 to March 4.

The other is an Instagram giveaway for an Apple iPad, as well as a tea and chai tasting (complete with snacks) for you and five friends. To enter, you simply need to follow Chai Ghai on Instagram —where they’ve already built up a solid following of tea fans— and tag a friend on the contest post.

The shop opening is not only exciting because it’s the first location of Chai Ghai, but also because it’s the first chai-only cafe in Vancouver, with items like Masala chai, vanilla chai, chai matcha, and more, plus a variety of other teas, and small Indian dishes and desserts.The cafe will also serve as a new cultural community hub and hangout spot, building off of Chai Ghai’s existing contributions to the city, which include donating 2% of sales to local health, education, addiction and other programs in Vancouver.

Be sure to stop by Chai Ghai on Granville to take part in the rich heritage and tradition of authentic chai, and don’t forget to enter the Instagram giveaway for your chance to share the experience with some friends for free, and potentially score a new iPad!