10 must read books to get into this December

‘Tis the season to curl up by the fire with a brand new book and a steaming cup of hot cocoa.

December brings not only cozy dark nights and delightful comforts but also lots of exciting new books.

On the must-read list this month, we bring you thrilling new works of fiction by New York Times bestselling author Patricia Cornwell, a gorgeous new hardcover edition of poetry by Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, and a highly anticipated novel by Scarlett St. Clair.

Here are 10 new books we recommend this December.

Our favourite bestselling crime writer Patricia Cornwell is back with another chilling novel in her Kay Scarpetta series, which is being adapted for TV by Jamie Lee Curtis. The forensic pathologist protagonist Kay is returning to Virginia as the chief medical examiner, the state where she launched her storied career. Autopsy is the landmark 25th book in the series.

We’re so thrilled for the latest sensational novel by bestselling author Scarlett St. Clair, who penned the Hades x Persephone Saga, The Hades Saga, and When Stars Come Out. King of Battle and Blood is an epic fantasy novel filled with danger, darkness, and insatiable romance. The early reviews are in, and this one is sure to take you to another world.

Award-winning Canadian poet Rupi Kaur is releasing the ultimate gift just in time for Christmas. Home Body is Kaur’s third collection of poetry and is being released for the first time in a special hardcover edition. In Home Body, Rupi walks readers through a reflective and intimate journey visiting the past, the present, and the potential of the self.

Acclaimed researcher and five-time #1 New York Times bestseller Dr. Brené Brown is back with another book. Atlas of the Heart takes us on a significant journey through eighty-seven of the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. Brown shares, “I want this book to be an atlas for all of us, because I believe that, with an adventurous heart and the right maps, we can travel anywhere and never fear losing ourselves.”

Claire Keegan’s stories have won numerous awards and have been translated into more than 20 languages. Her latest novel, Small Things Like These, which is already an international bestseller, is a remarkable portrait of love and family. Protagonist Bill Furlong, a coal merchant and family man makes a discovery at Christmas which forces him to confront both his past and the complicit silences of a town controlled by the church.

Star Wars fans, rejoice! The official behind-the-scenes companion to season two is coming. This hardcover collectable is filled with concept art, character, vehicle, weapon, and creature designs, and interviews with key crew and creatives. There are even exclusive interviews with Executive Producer and Writer Jon Favreau and Director Dave Filoni. This innovative new book reveals the inspiration behind the look and feel of the series and is an absolute must for any Mando fan.

A stunning children’s picture book, perfect for gift giving, based on author Dane Liu’s own immigration story. It’s ​​a snowy Lunar New Year’s Eve in Northeastern China, and it’s Dandan’s last night with her best friend Yueyue before she makes the move to America. As they part ways, Yueyue passes a traditional gift to Dandan. Dandan realizes she has no one to share this with in America, until a new friend comes along. Beautifully illustrated by Toronto-based mixed-media illustrator Lynn Scurfield.

Rachel Kapelke-Dale’s captivating debut novel is about a trio of ballerinas who meet as students at the Paris Opera Ballet School. Protagonist Delphine abandoned her prestigious spot at the school for a new life in St. Petersburg thirteen years ago. She took with her a secret that could upend the lives of her best friends, fellow dancers Lindsay and Margaux. For fans of Dare Me and Black Swan, this novel explores the intricacies of female friendship, the double-edged sword of ambition and passion, and the sublimated rage that so many women hold inside.

A heartfelt YA romance that’s perfect for fans of Emma Lord’s Tweet Cute and Alex Light’s The Upside of Falling. BC-based author, screenwriter, and comic artist Jacqueline Firkins brings us the ultimate story about a character named Harper who works in her mom’s wedding shop and thinks romance is nothing more than a marketing tool. Her best friend, Theo, is her opposite, forever dreaming of happily-ever-afters. Harper offers to teach him how not to fall in love, but is that really possible? Follow these two likeable characters on an endearing journey.

Award-winning author Rachel Lacey stole my heart with Read Between the Lines. This LGBTQ+ novel is perfect for book lovers everywhere, as it centres on a budding romance between bookstore owner Rosie Taft and property developer Jane Breslin. Rosie learns that her bookstore’s lease has been terminated by Jane’s family’s business, but there’s no denying the sparks that fly every time the two are together. Can Jane work her way to a happy ending, or is Rosie’s heart a closed book?