How to fight stubborn acne, according to a celebrity makeup artist

Let’s face it — acne sucks. We’ve all been there as teenagers — and often as adults too — scouring the market for an effective skincare regime that will leave us with blemish-free skin.

There’s no doubt the proliferation of perfectly posed and filtered social media posts have upped the ante on the desire to look perfect at all times — an aim that’s not possible in the real world where life just happens.

And with the return to in-person activities, if you’re like us, you may be starting to seek out some additional help when it comes to skincare to ensure we’re putting our best face forward.

To help, we spoke with makeup artist and stylist Myles Sexton to discuss how to effectively fight acne.

Use products that are shown to work

Designed to tackle even the most stubborn acne, Neutrogena®’s newest skincare innovations were created for use throughout the day, and work together by targeting acne-causing bacteria, reducing post-acne marks, exfoliating skin, and smoothing rough skin.

Sexton loves using the Neutrogena® Stubborn Texture Daily Cleanser to wash off their daily makeup. The cleanser contains a dermatologist-grade acid complex that gently exfoliates. It also contains Glycolic Acid (AHA) which helps loosen and shed excess dead surface skin and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) for targeted exfoliation to clear and smooth skin, plus Salicylic Acid (BHA) to help eliminate stubborn acne and help prevent new acne from forming.

“I love it because it really breaks down the makeup I wear every day and helps to remove any buildup I might have sitting on the surface of my skin that could cause me to break out if left uncleansed,” Sexton tells Daily Hive. “I love all the exfoliating ingredients within the products too.”

Sexton also uses the Neutrogena® Stubborn Acne AM Treatment (which contains 2.5% Benzoyl Peroxide to focus on killing acne-causing bacteria). “My skin is quite a combination [so] I use this in the areas where my pores are larger, and I am more prone to breaking out.” Sexton then uses a more hydrating moisturizer on dryer areas of their skin to target fine lines.

And for those of you wanting to prevent new pimples and maintain clear skin, Sexton recommends Neutrogena® Stubborn Blackheads Daily Serum, which contains Glycolic Acid (AHA) which exfoliates to help remove stubborn, pore-clogging debris that can cause acne and make pores look larger. The serum also includes Mandelic Acid (AHA) to exfoliate oily and acne-prone skin and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) to increase skin clarity without over-drying.

“This product has helped the black head congestion so much on my nose,” Sexton says. “This is one of the first areas I see getting congested in my skin, so I love that within just one use at night before my moisturizer my pores appear less congested and smaller.”

In the evenings, Sexton applies Neutrogena® Stubborn Marks PM Treatment which features Retinol SA to visibly reduce the look of post-acne marks by supporting the skin’s natural exfoliation process while you sleep.

“I love this product so much because it is helping to improve the look of any acne marks,” says Sexton. “I love using this at night and knowing this is working while I sleep.”

Whatever product you decide to put to the test, Sexton encourages everyone to always read and follow the label.

“Avoid things with heavy oils in them to not congest your skin,” Sexton suggests. “Also don’t use what your parents are using because mature skin has very different needs than someone who is younger and producing way more natural oil.”

Consistency is key

“One of my biggest pieces of advice is that everyone gets acne, even celebrities. They just show the world their photoshopped photos on social media,” says Sexton.

Sexton has struggled with acne most of their life.

“When I was a teenager, it was so bad. Some days I didn’t even want to go to school out of fear that the other kids would make fun of me due to how many large breakouts I would get,” they say. “Now as an adult, I don’t get it to the same extreme but still my skin likes to humble me with adult acne spots.”

One of the most important things Sexton does to maintain their clear skin is “sticking to a skin routine to help prevent any future breakouts from appearing.”

As a prolific social media user and makeup artist to the celebs, Sexton is exposed to the tricks of the trade which allow professionals to cover up any skin blemishes and look Instagram-ready at all times.

“Social media can totally give many people a false sense of reality,” Sexton says. “No one looks like those airbrushed images in real life. I have met and done makeup on so many celebrities — trust me, they all want breakouts covered up.”

They reiterate the importance of a regular skincare regime. “Be consistent with your skincare and be consistent with your own positive affirmations to yourself — our outer body is a reflection of how we feel and treat our inside.”

Take care of your skin

Sexton’s advice is, “Don’t beat yourself up.” They point out that “we all have pores and texture and that is beautiful also.” Sexton is a great believer in “sticking to a proper skincare routine.”

“Don’t get lazy and skip day or night application and you will see a huge difference in your skin.”

To learn more about Neutrogena®’s new Stubborn Acne collection, visit the Neutrogena® Canada website.