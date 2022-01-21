The weekend’s finally here! There’s no shame in being a couch potato this weekend. Relax with brand new releases from Netflix Canada.

The streaming service released exciting new shows and movies, including a new film following two unlikely heroes trying to prevent a war, and the highly anticipated season 4 of hit show Ozark, starring Jason Bateman.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book.

After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music.

Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.

In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf — and secrets.

Quirky student Sadie tries to juggle high school and keep a huge secret after her hype-girl avatar comes to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

While Tony is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife.

An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

This eccentric, dark comedy anthology is directed by top talents in independent stop-motion animation.

After a heartfelt loss, Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya learn to dance through danger and despair with a magical herd of spirit deer.

At a crossroads in life, a comedian receives a curious offer from his best friend.