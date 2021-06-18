New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

There are only a few days left until the official start of summer and Netflix Canada is releasing a bunch of new shows and movies that are as hot as the incoming weather.

The service has released Kevin Hart’s new film (which is based on a true story), a movie about the yakuza, a series about hospital staff, Icelandic volcanoes, and much more.

Throw on some sweats, grab a bowl full of sweets and check out what’s going on Netflix Canada this weekend — literally.

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumours and a fresh mystery.

When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she’s drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work.

On a budget, ready to splurge or just need someplace new? Three travellers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.

Nevertheless (June 19)

She doesn’t believe in love but still wants a relationship. He thinks relationships are a bother but wants to flirt. Can they both get what they want?

Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden’s cosmic powers to bring about destruction.

It’s another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death, and everything in between coexist.

In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

It’s another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show.

Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Set in Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization.

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward.

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.