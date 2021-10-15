Short workweeks can only be topped off with a bunch of Netflix Canada.

The streaming service has released a slew of titles in time for the weekend, ranging from Halloween specials to documentaries, new seasons of popular series, and more.

Along with older titles from October, here’s what should be on your radar this weekend once you kick up your feet and fire up the popcorn.

During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

From cohabitation to living long-distance, Kavya and Dhruv have weathered it all. But will their six years of history ensure a future together?

Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction.

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog” — and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!

Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat.

The stakes couldn’t get higher as Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?

In case you missed out, here’s what Netflix Canada released earlier in October:

Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she’s forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

Based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz, the animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents…or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads!

Whisked off to a remote monastery, the Hazans contend with volatile captors, a mind-bending new product line and a doozy of a family secret.

Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fuelled plot that threatens his associates.

Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family.

Koko grows up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude. When he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world — and a plot threatening his home!

Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting.

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

When the crown prince is killed, his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to keep her identity and affection for her first love a royal secret.

A colony of German Christians with a charismatic and manipulative leader establishes itself in Chile and becomes instrumental to the dictatorship.

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

A rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger—but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.