Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this November (TRAILERS)

As we prepare to enter the chilly month of November, Netflix Canada is releasing an impressive slate of new movies, shows, and documentaries next month so we can quite literally Netflix and chill.

There are some holiday specials, a slew of great new series, a highly-anticipated movie starring Ryan Reynold, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and a bunch of other stars throughout the month.

Along with a few trailers sprinkled in between the corresponding dates, here are all of the new titles launching on Netflix Canada in November.

November 1

The Claus Family

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daddy’s Home

Dance with Me

Dear Santa

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downton Abbey

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Daughter

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Gather

The Hurt Locker

Hustlers

Just My Luck

L.A. Confidential

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Minority Report

My Dad’s Christmas Date

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

The Other Boleyn Girl

Shutter Island

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds

November 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

November 3

The Harder They Fall

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Lords of Scam

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Richard Jewell

Scent of a Woman

November 4

Catching Killers

November 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club

Glória .

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

November 6

Arcane (New episodes weekly)

November 7

Father Christmas is Back

November 9

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

November 10

Animal

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing

November 11

Love Never Lies

Red Notice

November 15

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Indecent Proposal

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

November 17

Christmas Flow

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Riverdale: Season 6

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

For Life: Season 2

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

November 20

New World

November 22

Jack Reacher

Outlaws

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

November 25

Charlie’s Angels

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks

November 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

November 28

Elves

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

November 30

The Cable Guy

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier

My Christmas Inn

The Summit of the Gods

Vikings: Season 4

Leaving Netflix in November:

November 16:

Longmire: Seasons 1-3

November 20:

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

November 29:

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

November 30: