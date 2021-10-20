Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this November (TRAILERS)
Oct 20 2021, 7:18 am
As we prepare to enter the chilly month of November, Netflix Canada is releasing an impressive slate of new movies, shows, and documentaries next month so we can quite literally Netflix and chill.
There are some holiday specials, a slew of great new series, a highly-anticipated movie starring Ryan Reynold, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and a bunch of other stars throughout the month.
Along with a few trailers sprinkled in between the corresponding dates, here are all of the new titles launching on Netflix Canada in November.
November 1
- The Claus Family
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Daddy’s Home
- Dance with Me
- Dear Santa
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Downton Abbey
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
- First Daughter
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Gather
- The Hurt Locker
- Hustlers
- Just My Luck
- L.A. Confidential
- The Man Who Invented Christmas
- Minority Report
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Shutter Island
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds
November 2
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
- Ridley Jones: Season 2
November 3
- The Harder They Fall
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Lords of Scam
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Richard Jewell
- Scent of a Woman
November 4
- Catching Killers
November 5
- A Cop Movie
- Big Mouth: Season 5
- The Club
- Glória .
- Love Hard
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
- The Unlikely Murderer
- We Couldn’t Become Adults
- Yara
- Zero to Hero
November 6
- Arcane (New episodes weekly)
November 7
- Father Christmas is Back
November 9
- Swap Shop
- Your Life Is a Joke
November 10
- Animal
- Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5
- Gentefied: Season 2
- Passing
November 11
- Love Never Lies
- Red Notice
November 15
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Indecent Proposal
- Lies and Deceit
- Snowbound for Christmas
November 16
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
November 17
- Christmas Flow
- The Queen of Flow: Season 2
- Riverdale: Season 6
- Tear Along the Dotted Line
- Tiger King 2
November 18
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
- Dogs in Space
- Lead Me Home
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
November 19
- Blown Away: Christmas
- Cowboy Bebop
- Dhamaka
- Extinct
- For Life: Season 2
- Hellbound
- Love Me Instead
- The Mind, Explained: Season 2
- Procession
- tick, tick…BOOM!
November 20
- New World
November 22
- Jack Reacher
- Outlaws
November 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
November 24
- A Boy Called Christmas
- Bruised
- Robin Robin
- Selling Sunset: Season 4
- True Story
November 25
- Charlie’s Angels
- F is for Family: Season 5
- Super Crooks
November 26
- A Castle For Christmas
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
- Green Snake
- Light the Night
- School of Chocolate
- Spoiled Brats
November 28
- Elves
November 29
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
November 30
- The Cable Guy
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
- Coming Home in the Dark
- More the Merrier
- My Christmas Inn
- The Summit of the Gods
- Vikings: Season 4
Leaving Netflix in November:
November 16:
- Longmire: Seasons 1-3
November 20:
- The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
November 29:
- Man Down: Seasons 1-4
November 30:
- Rake: Seasons 1-4
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4