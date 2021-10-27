Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

As we relax into the mid-week and get set for the big Halloweekend, Netflix Canada has released a few new must-watch movies to get you into the better half of the workweek.

There’s a horror sequel, a history doc, and more from earlier this month.

So take the night off, kick your feet up and relax; you’ve earned it.

Here’s what should be on your Netflix Canada radar tonight:

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 2 is a continuation of the first Polish slasher film. The main character of the film is Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world.

A nine-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.

Roaring Twenties is the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas, while learning to navigate the “new normal” of 2020’s America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

In case you missed it, here are a couple of must-see movies that were released on Netflix Canada earlier this month:

During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat.