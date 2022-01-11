BC entrepreneur uses TikTok to grow sustainable cleaning supply company

A BC-based sustainable cleaning supply company has found an international audience for their products, thanks to TikTok.

Nature Bee Clean creates plastic-free concentrated refill cleaning tablets and kits and ships them to buyers all over the world. Founded by Katie Gamble in 2021, the Saanichton small business has grown a huge following for its eco-friendly message on the popular social media platform.

“My good friend and employee, Emily, knew that I was incredibly nervous about launching into a new business field and surprised me with a TikTok that blew up,” said Gamble to Daily Hive. “The coolest part is that we now have over 370,000 followers on TikTok who are continually there to support and cheer us on. This has been such an incredible way to connect with people from all over the world and share our products with so many people.”

Nature Bee Clean’s TikTok videos range from as short as seven seconds to nearly a minute long. The clips allow Gamble and team members to share their personalities while providing a behind-the-scenes look at running a small business.

One of Nature Bee Clean’s TikTok videos has over 5 million views.

“The process for creating one TikTok range a lot,” shared Gamble. “There are times when certain trends require learning entire dances which will take upwards of 2 hours and other times we are just sharing our own wisdom which takes 5 minutes. Sometimes TikToks are full productions and require food, special cameras, equipment, kitchen preparations prior too and other times its as simple as seeing a question pop up, thinking of the answers and then filming it.

“What I personally enjoy the most about filming and sharing TikToks is getting to be creative. Our viewers get so excited when we post. They love to comment right away and ask questions which is incredibly helpful for us as we continue to grow. Our community that has been built on TikTok is unlike any other platform. Our followers get so excited to hype us up and cheer us on.”

Nature Bee Clean plastic-free concentrated refill cleaning kits contain three glass foaming hand soap bottles along with three concentrated soap tablets in Honey Clementine, Vanilla Coconut and Sweet Citrus scents. The kits and concentrated tablets refills are available for purchase from the company’s website.

“I didn’t want to launch a product that was just a sustainable alternative. In my mind, it had to work just as well as traditional cleaning products or better,” explained Gamble, who launched Nature Bee by making beeswax wraps in her parent’s basement in 2018. “During the pandemic, my co-op student, Kassy, asked me about cleaning products and their sustainability, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I started researching and found that the options were limited for sustainable cleaning solutions in a concentrated form. We went to work and got our product lineup started.

“It blows my mind how so much is packaged in plastic, and my biggest goal was to just inspire others to look at their daily habits and see what they could change. I think that the term Zero Waste can overwhelm individuals and, instead, I want people to feel comfortable making simple and easy changes in their life.

“I think that if we as consumers continue to refuse unnecessary plastic packaging, we will continue to shift the mindsets of these larger corporations. If we don’t buy what they are producing, they will need to make a change. I believe we all have the power to make changes in our lives without feeling defeated or overwhelmed.”

While Nature Bee Clean is busy making and shipping its sustainable cleaning products, the team also dedicates time and resources to supporting important community causes. In 2021 the Vancouver Island company donated over $20,000 in products, money, and other gifts while creating partnerships with non-profits such as Surfrider, Mamas for Mamas, and Lalmba Canada.

“There are so many things I love about being an Entrepreneur, but I think one of my favourite things is that I wake up every day and get to decide what impact I want to have on the world,” said Gamble. “I get to inspire others, create a working culture that is happy and healthy, support community members, and ultimately continue to develop and work on a passion that I have with an incredible team of people.

“There are so many ups and downs of owning a business, but the people and connections that I have made in the past three years are what truly makes me happy.”