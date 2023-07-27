NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Vancouver rental features nasty mattress and horror movie vibes (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 27 2023, 10:07 pm
Vancouver rental features nasty mattress and horror movie vibes (PHOTOS)
Facebook Marketplace

If you’ve always wanted to live inside the movie set of a horror film, a Vancouver rental listing has all that and more, with a nasty mattress to boot.

An ad on Facebook Marketplace lists a private room for rent in Vancouver for $600 per month in a home that features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is shared with three other people.

While the listing description says the rental is unfurnished, a nasty mattress in the Vancouver rental says otherwise.

nasty vancouver rental

Come in if you dare. (Facebook Marketplace)

The rental, located near the Victoria-Fraserview area, is just a two-minute walk from a bus stop for the R4 RapidBus.

Utilities are included, as are laundry and even a bed. However, the bed might not be a nice treat for the future Vancouver renter simply because of how nasty it is; take a look.

nasty vancouver rental

🤢 (Facebook Marketplace)

The other pictures don’t really instill much confidence that this rental could be comfortable for anyone.

Nice wall. Not. (Facebook Marketplace)

At least whoever rents this place will have a small window.

vancouver nasty rental

Facebook Marketplace

The floor could use a little bit of cleaning.

nasty vancouver rental

Facebook Marketplace

While $600 might seem like the perfect price for a place like this, you can often find rooms available on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for that much or even sometimes less, and they don’t look like they belong in a horror movie.

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.