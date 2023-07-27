If you’ve always wanted to live inside the movie set of a horror film, a Vancouver rental listing has all that and more, with a nasty mattress to boot.

An ad on Facebook Marketplace lists a private room for rent in Vancouver for $600 per month in a home that features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is shared with three other people.

While the listing description says the rental is unfurnished, a nasty mattress in the Vancouver rental says otherwise.

The rental, located near the Victoria-Fraserview area, is just a two-minute walk from a bus stop for the R4 RapidBus.

Utilities are included, as are laundry and even a bed. However, the bed might not be a nice treat for the future Vancouver renter simply because of how nasty it is; take a look.

The other pictures don’t really instill much confidence that this rental could be comfortable for anyone.

At least whoever rents this place will have a small window.

The floor could use a little bit of cleaning.

While $600 might seem like the perfect price for a place like this, you can often find rooms available on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for that much or even sometimes less, and they don’t look like they belong in a horror movie.