Here’s how to get free chicken at Nando’s on National Hot Sauce Day

Whether you’re new to the spice world or a seasoned pro, adding some hot sauce to your diet can provide many more benefits than amping up the flavours of your food.

Capsaicin, the active component in chilli peppers, comes with the added benefit of enhancing your mood, increasing your metabolic rate, and giving you a rush of endorphins.

With National Hot Sauce Day coming up Sunday, January 22, there’s no better time to grab yourself a bottle of Nando’s PERi-PERi hot sauce.

To celebrate one of the spiciest days of the year, Nando’s is treating its loyal customers to a free quarter-chicken at any Nando’s restaurant on National Hot Sauce Day 2023. Here’s how to qualify:

After emptying your Nando’s PERi–PERi 250 ml sauce bottle, you can bring it to any

Nando’s location on Sunday, January 22, during operating hours. In exchange for your empty bottle, which won’t be hard to achieve (have you tried PERi-PERi eggs!?), you’ll get a free quarter chicken to enjoy either for dine-in or takeout — limited to one per guest.

Mixed with salt, garlic, lemon, onion, oil, and vinegar, Nando’s PERi-PERi hot sauce uses African Bird’s Eye Chilli — otherwise known as PERi-PERi — to create their signature flame-grilled chicken. Offered in varying degrees of heat, PERi-PERi will satisfy everyone from the timidest hot sauce beginner to fiery heat seekers. Another bonus, Nando’s sauces are gluten-free, Kosher, and vegetarian!

If you’re not already stocked up on Nando’s PERi-PERi hot sauce — which, how dare you? — you can head to your nearest major retailer like Sobeys, Safeway, Save-on-Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, or Walmart to get yourself a bottle to enjoy at home however you please (we’re not judging).

Need inspiration on how to use your PERi-PERi hot sauce — which, again, how dare you? Nando’s has you covered with recipe inspiration to get that sauce flowing.

Mark your calendars and set reminders appropriately, because this deal is only available on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at participating Nando’s restaurants in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

For more information, and to find where you can get a bottle of Nando’s PERi-PERi sauce for yourself, visit Nando’s website.