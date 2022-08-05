Nadal pulls out of upcoming Montreal tournament

Rafael Nadal will not be competing in Montreal next week after all.

Due to an abdominal issue, Nadal will be sidelined for this year’s National Bank Open, with the men’s draw taking place in Quebec. Nadal is currently ranked No. 3 on the ATP world rankings.

“I have been practicing for a while now without serving and started with serves four days ago. Everything has been going well. However yesterday, after my normal practice, I felt a slight bother on my abdominal and today it was still there,” said Nadal in a statement. “After speaking with my doctor, we prefer to take things in a conservative way and give a few more days before starting to compete. I seriously hope I can come back there to play in front of the amazing crowds up there.”

Tournament directors were disappointed but understanding in Nadal’s absence.

“When we take a broader perspective, we still have a very strong board with the presence of 41 of the 44 best players in the world,” Eugène Lapierre, director of the Montréal Tournament. “With such a strong field, it is a safe bet that the IGA Stadium will once again showcase very exciting tennis!”

Without Nadal, the main draw of the National Bank Open begins on Wednesday in Montreal, with the final taking place on Sunday, August 14.