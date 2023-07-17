6 delicious menu items to try at this hidden-gem bakery in Vancouver
From cakes to cookies to croissants, few things compare to indulging in a freshly-baked treat. And as Vancouverites, we’re lucky to live in a city teeming with delicious bakeries.
But if you’re looking for the freshest baked goods in the city, you’ll find them at Pane E Formaggio.
The classic Italian-inspired bakery offers a selection of high-quality bread, tasty sandwiches, and mouthwatering pastries, all baked fresh every day. They’ve got three locations in downtown Vancouver — 858 Beatty Street, 2586 East Hastings, and 840 Howe St — and a fourth location set to open in early August on Nicola Street in the heart of Coal Harbour.
What sets Pane E Formaggio apart from the rest is their commitment to crafting each pastry with real butter, resulting in a rich creaminess that leaves you wanting more. And to accompany their products, they’ve also got some of the best-roasted coffee around.
Tempted? We’ve picked out five must-try menu items, each one as delectable as the next.
Lemon blueberry muffin
One of Pan E Formaggio’s most popular pastry items, the lemon blueberry muffin is sure to indulge the senses. It’s fresh, decadent, fluffy, and combines juicy bursts of blueberries and a tangy lemon zest. The perfect breakfast treat or midday pick-me-up.
Roasted pumpkin seed sour loaf
This beautiful pumpkin seed sour loaf has a thick, crunchy crust and a dense centre. Rustic and wholesome, it’s got the distinct taste of authentic artisanal bread with gorgeous nutty undertones. Serve it as a side or slice thick and grill with your favourite toppings.
Apple blueberry crostata
The crostata is one of the most-loved Italian desserts, and it’s not hard to see why. Consisting of a buttery crust filled with fresh apple and blueberry, this decadent treat is baked to perfection making it crisp, flaky, and oh-so-satisfying.
Chicken chipotle sandwich
This culinary delight mixes succulent, tender chicken, cheddar cheese, and salad — all topped with a creamy and slightly spicy chipotle sauce. The delicious filling is assembled between two slices of fresh, golden, and crispy focaccia, which really elevates the sandwich to new heights.
Orange cranberry scone
Pane E Formaggio’s takes pride in crafting each one of its scones from scratch, and its delectable orange cranberry scone is a real crowd-pleaser.
The delectable treat combines the tangy sweetness of cranberries with the refreshing citrus flavour of orange. It’s soft and fluffy on the inside, while its golden crust offers a satisfying crunch. A great option to enjoy alongside a cup of coffee or tea.
Fresh-baked cookies
Last but definitely not least, Pane E Formaggio offers a big selection of freshly-baked cookies. From classic chocolate chip to peanut butter chip, and more unique options like ginger cookies and cranberry pumpkin cookies, there’s a flavour to suit all taste buds.
To try these delicious menu items for yourself, visit your nearest Pane E Formaggio store or order online here.
