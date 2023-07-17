6 delicious menu items to try at this hidden-gem bakery in Vancouver

From cakes to cookies to croissants, few things compare to indulging in a freshly-baked treat. And as Vancouverites, we’re lucky to live in a city teeming with delicious bakeries.

But if you’re looking for the freshest baked goods in the city, you’ll find them at Pane E Formaggio.

The classic Italian-inspired bakery offers a selection of high-quality bread, tasty sandwiches, and mouthwatering pastries, all baked fresh every day. They’ve got three locations in downtown Vancouver — 858 Beatty Street, 2586 East Hastings, and 840 Howe St — and a fourth location set to open in early August on Nicola Street in the heart of Coal Harbour.

What sets Pane E Formaggio apart from the rest is their commitment to crafting each pastry with real butter, resulting in a rich creaminess that leaves you wanting more. And to accompany their products, they’ve also got some of the best-roasted coffee around.

Tempted? We’ve picked out five must-try menu items, each one as delectable as the next.

One of Pan E Formaggio’s most popular pastry items, the lemon blueberry muffin is sure to indulge the senses. It’s fresh, decadent, fluffy, and combines juicy bursts of blueberries and a tangy lemon zest. The perfect breakfast treat or midday pick-me-up.

This beautiful pumpkin seed sour loaf has a thick, crunchy crust and a dense centre. Rustic and wholesome, it’s got the distinct taste of authentic artisanal bread with gorgeous nutty undertones. Serve it as a side or slice thick and grill with your favourite toppings.

The crostata is one of the most-loved Italian desserts, and it’s not hard to see why. Consisting of a buttery crust filled with fresh apple and blueberry, this decadent treat is baked to perfection making it crisp, flaky, and oh-so-satisfying.

This culinary delight mixes succulent, tender chicken, cheddar cheese, and salad — all topped with a creamy and slightly spicy chipotle sauce. The delicious filling is assembled between two slices of fresh, golden, and crispy focaccia, which really elevates the sandwich to new heights.

Pane E Formaggio’s takes pride in crafting each one of its scones from scratch, and its delectable orange cranberry scone is a real crowd-pleaser.

The delectable treat combines the tangy sweetness of cranberries with the refreshing citrus flavour of orange. It’s soft and fluffy on the inside, while its golden crust offers a satisfying crunch. A great option to enjoy alongside a cup of coffee or tea.

Last but definitely not least, Pane E Formaggio offers a big selection of freshly-baked cookies. From classic chocolate chip to peanut butter chip, and more unique options like ginger cookies and cranberry pumpkin cookies, there’s a flavour to suit all taste buds.

To try these delicious menu items for yourself, visit your nearest Pane E Formaggio store or order online here.