Moving 101 for renters: 5 things you probably haven’t thought of yet

New year, new home. Moving is exciting but can truly be a mixed bag of emotions.

On one hand, there’s the anticipation of living somewhere new and of (hopefully) upgrading your space. On the other hand, there’s the arduous task of sorting and packing up your entire life into neat, little boxes — only to unpack and sort through them again in your new home.

If you’re one of the many Canadians who are relocating thanks to the newfound freedom of remote working — or if you’ve just decided you’re in the phase of adulthood where you’d like an ensuite laundry room — we’re giving you a big, virtual high-five.

Once you’ve signed the lease and begun fantasizing about your new home, be sure to tick these items off your moving checklist. You’ll thank us later.

Protect your belongings

Protecting all the belongings you bring with you to your new place might not be the first thing you’re thinking about as you prepare to move, but it’s certainly worth considering. And we don’t just mean wrapping all your fragile items in bubble wrap either (although that’s probably a good idea).

According to a 2021 TD Insurance survey, 41% of Canadian respondents who are renters said they don’t currently have tenant insurance (also known as renter’s insurance). Despite this, only two in 10 Canadian renters surveyed said they could afford to replace all or most of their belongings in the event of the worst.

So what’s stopping Canadian renters from getting tenant insurance? Many might mistakenly assume their landlord’s insurance will cover their personal belongings against common risks — like theft, fire, or water damage. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, but tenant insurance can help you by protecting your personal items if you suffer a covered loss.

On top of safeguarding your belongings, it also covers additional living expenses as a result of your rental unit becoming unliveable.

Make a moving budget

Moving costs can add up — and keeping track of them by memory can be unduly stressful. Think ahead to all the potential costs you might incur before, on, and after move-day, like tenant insurance, a rental truck, movers, eating out (because all your dishware is in boxes), and buying new furniture. Throw those babies into a spreadsheet and call it a day.

The notion of seeing all those hard costs laid out in front of you may seem daunting, but it can also be liberating. By being aware of potential expenses, you can prioritize your funds accordingly and avoid spreading yourself too thin.

Have a game plan

It’s a question as old as time: should you hire professional movers or lure your friends into helping you with the promise of beer and pizza? The luxury of hiring movers is, of course, being able to avoid all of the usual grunt work of moving — and the associated stress. On the flip side, doing it with friends can be much more cost-effective (and fun).

The beauty of having a budget is you’ll quickly be able to tell whether you have the wiggle room financially to hire movers. It also means you can reallocate funds based on the kind of moving experience you want to have.

Consider your move date carefully

At first glance, your move date might seem inconsequential. In reality, there are so many things to consider. Moving on the first of the month, for instance, is commonplace — which can make booking an elevator, moving van, or movers especially challenging. A little bit of flexibility can go a long way when it comes to picking the best time to move.

Something else to consider is seasonality, which can also affect the price tag associated with your move. The spring and summer months tend to be peak seasons, translating to higher costs. Alternately, moving in the winter months is likely to be more cost-effective, though icy stairs can make carrying large items especially harrowing.

Change your address

It’s hard not to get so caught up in moving that you leave this until after the fact, but then you run the risk of not getting your mail or subscriptions delivered to the right place. Getting ahead of this will save you a trip to your old neighbourhood to pick up misplaced mail — and if you’re moving abroad, it will prevent you from losing mail altogether.

Don’t forget to share your new address with your bank, phone and internet service providers, and place of work. Nearly as important is updating all of your phone apps. No one wants their pizza delivered to the wrong address.

