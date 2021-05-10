Hello May! A new month means plenty of new movies and TV shows filming right here in Vancity.

Although filming in Hollywood North took a serious hiatus due to COVID-19 over the past year, these local productions are finally back in town and ready to ramp up production again. From new movies on location to your old favourite series, these actors and crew are hard at work to bring you some new binge-worthy creations.

Here are 16 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this May.

Bonfire

Going by its working title of Bonfire, this feature film that is currently untitled is filming in Vancouver this month with production expected to continue into June.

Set to star Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, this Disney Plus movie is said to be a live-action remake of Peter Pan. Rumour has it that Jude Law may now be involved in the film as well, with rumours circling that he may play the notorious Captain Hook.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is a new comedy filming in the Vancouver area this May. This feature film will follow a family gathering for the Easter holidays, and is being directed by Jay Chandrasekhar — who has been involved in some big names like the Super Troopers films, New Girl and Community among others. Easter Sunday will star stand up comedian Joy Koy, alongside Eva Noblezada, Brandon Wardell, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy

The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy will set up production in Vancouver this May. While there hasn’t been many details released in regards to casting – aside from Bob Gunton who plays the lead – the Netflix horror movie will be directed by Alejandro Brugués. The plot line is about a wealthy billionaire named Charles celebrating his 75th birthday, when he is suddenly convinced that someone is out to kill him, so he invites his four children home with him for protection.

Emerald Hill

Going by its code name of Emerald Hill, this new movie has been filming in the area the past couple months and will wrap up production by the end of May. While not many details have been released just yet, Emerald Hill will be the sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Yellowjackets – Season 1

Showtime’s Yellowjackets will begin filming in Vancouver this May for its first season, with production expected to continue into September. The new series will star popular long-time actress Christina Ricci, alongside Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress among others. The story line will follow a group of female soccer players who end up stranded after their plane crashes in the wilderness — and brings some serious Lord of the Flies vibes.

Superman & Lois – Season 1

Superman & Lois will be filming on location in Vancouver this May. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane. The show premiered this past February, and production is expected to continue into June.

Charmed – Season 3

The CW’s Charmed is in production in Vancouver this month to film its third season. Starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock, the series is about three sisters who discover after their mother passes away that they are actually very powerful witches.

The Good Doctor – Season 4

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver until the end of May for another season of the hit show. Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

Riverdale – Season 5

The gang is back in town! Riverdale is on location in Metro Vancouver this month for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until sometime in June.

The Midnight Club – Season 1

The Midnight Club is a new Netflix series filming in town through to September. The ten episode series is being adapted from the Christopher Pike novel by the same name and is about a group of terminally ill children who are living at a hospice. The group forms an unlikely bond and begins to meet up at midnight to share spooky stories together.

The Flash – Season 7

The Flash is filming in the city this month for its seventh season with production expected to continue into mid-May. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

Supergirl – Season 6

Back for another season, Supergirl is on location in Vancouver this May through to August. Melissa Benoist stars as Kara, better known as Supergirl in this series, who must balance being a reporter and fighting crime while hiding her identity from the human world.

Batwoman – Season 2

Batwoman is on location in the city this month, with filming expected to continue into mid-May. The series is known for breaking new ground and really expanding the DC Comics universe with its first-ever lesbian superhero.

Ruby Rose previously starred as Kate Kane; however she left the show after its first season and Javicia Leslie took over as the lead character.

Snowpiercer – Season 3

Back for its third season, Snowpiercer will be filming in Vancouver this month through to July. The drama series is based around the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige and tells the story of the last survivors left on Earth who board a train called “The Snowpiercer” that travels around the world. The series stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs among others.

A Million Little Things – Season 3

A Million Little Things is in Vancouver filming for its third season, with production expected to wrap up sometime in May.

Starring Ron Livingston, this series follows a group of tight-knit friends who come to realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

Chesapeake Shores – Season 5

Chesapeake Shores returns to Vancouver to film its fifth season of the Hallmark series. The series focuses on single mother Abby O’Brien, played by BC native Meghan Ory. Joining Ory back on screen for season five is Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley.