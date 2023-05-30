7 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in June

Majestic mountains, vivid greenery, and an ocean view — Vancouverites take a certain pride in seeing their hometown on the big screen, often spotting local landmarks in the background. With quite a few new movies and returning series in town right now, don’t miss out on all the action!

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this June.

Bad Genius

Bad Genius has been in production in the city since May. The new feature film is an English remake of the popular Thai thriller.

Bad Genius will follow a group of high school students who get caught up in a cheating scandal for their college admissions test. The thriller will star Callina Liang, Jabari Banks, and Benedict Wong. Filming is set to wrap up in June.

Worth the Wait

Worth the Wait is filming in the city right now! The rom-com stars Ross Butler and Lana Condor, who have previously worked together in Netflix’s To All the Boys film series, which was filmed in Vancouver. The cast and crew have already been spotted around town, so be on the lookout! Filming will wrap up sometime in June.

#LanaCondor and #RossButler filming “Worth the Wait” at Emery Barnes Park in Vancouver on Friday, May 12th, 2023. 🎬 Part 2 pic.twitter.com/06zrj7kumU — Brooklyn D. (@brooklynd24) May 20, 2023

Mother Land

Mother Land, also going by its working title of “Never Let Go,” began filming in Vancouver at the end of March. Starring Halle Berry, the new thriller movie is about a family living in the woods haunted by evil spirits.

Filming will take place in the city until the beginning of June.

A Nice Indian Boy

Filming for A Nice Indian Boy is underway in Vancouver, and production is expected to continue until the end of June. Deadpool’s Karan Soni and Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff will star in the new movie.

The romantic comedy will follow an unlikely relationship between the two men. Naveen (played by Soni) comes from a strict Indian family and is openly gay, and Jay (played by Groff) is a Caucasian male who was adopted by Indian foster parents. The movie will delve into topics like marriage, family traditions, and most importantly, love and acceptance.

Riverdale — Season 7

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here!

Riverdale returned to Vancouver back in October 2022 to begin filming its seventh and final season. Based on the Archie comics, Riverdale has been filming season after season in the Metro Vancouver area for years.

Sadly, this will be the cast and crew’s last time on location after it was announced that the Netflix series will end with season seven. Filming for the final season will be underway until the end of June.

The Irrational — Season 1

NBC’s The Irrational is filming in Vancouver for its first season. Production started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. Filming will continue in the city into July.

The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases. Recently filming was spotted outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Great seeing #JesseLMartin back filming a scene from his new show #TheIrrational on the stairs of the Art Gallery in #DowntownVancouver today. Like how many times did he film for @CW_TheFlash on these stairs @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/O8j5nulSdL — NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) May 16, 2023

Reginald the Vampire — Season 2

Reginald the Vampire returned to Vancouver this past April to start production for another season. The SYFY series previously filmed season one in the city last year, and filming for season two should be underway until sometime in July.

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon stars in the comedy series based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.