14 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in September

Pumpkin spice and everything nice! Well, Vancouver, believe it or not, fall is fast approaching and cooler weather is on the horizon. As summer comes to an end, few things are better than hitting the streets of your hometown and realizing your favourite TV show or a new movie is filming right here in beautiful British Columbia.

From movie production to the return of popular series — in Hollywood North, it seems there’s always a chance to catch the cameras rolling!

Here are 14 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this September.

Bones of Crows

Bones of Crows will set up production in the city this September. Written by Indigenous filmmaker Marie Clements, the new drama mini-series will cover the topic of residential schools in Canada and tell the story of one of their survivors. The mini-series is expected to film in the Metro Vancouver area into 2022.

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois returns to Vancouver this month! While filming for the first season wrapped recently, the cast and crew are back in town until sometime next year to film the second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is back on location filming in Vancouver for another season of the hit show. Starring Freddie Highmore, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

Batwoman – Season 3

Batwoman is on location in the city this September for its third season. The series is known for breaking new ground and really expanding the DC Comics universe with its first-ever lesbian superhero, played by Ruby Rose. Rose previously starred in the series as Kate Kane; however, she left the show after its first season and Javicia Leslie took over as the lead character.

Firefly Lane – Season 2

Netflix’s Firefly Lane will return to Vancouver this September to film for its second season. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two best friends who have been there for each other for decades. Production is expected to continue into sometime next year.

Breathe – Season 1

Starring Melissa Barrera, Breathe will wrap up production of its first season sometime in September. The new Netflix series will be about a plane crash survivor, played by Barrera, who must fight for her life and learn to survive in the Canadian wilderness.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. Production for the second season is underway until March 2022, and it stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor.

Nancy Drew – Season 3

Nancy Drew is filming in Vancouver this month for the third season of the CW show. Based upon the original Nancy Drew books, the series is based on an 18-year-old Nancy Drew, who gets involved in a mystery when she and a group of her friends witness a murder.

Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

Legends of Tomorrow is filming in Vancouver for its seventh season, with production continuing into next year. The DC Comics series centres around a group of heroes and villains from the DC Universe who work together to help prevent an apocalypse from destroying the earth.

Madeline – Season 1

Going by its working title of Madeline, this Apple TV+ thriller series will be in production in Vancouver until November for its first season. The series will follow a girl, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who must learn how to restart and rebuild her life following a suicide attempt she doesn’t remember. Reese Witherspoon will be producing, and Sam Miller will be directing.

Yellowjackets – Season 1

Showtime’s Yellowjackets will wrap up production in the city this September. The new series will star popular long-time actress Christina Ricci, alongside Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, among others. The story line will follow a group of female soccer players who end up stranded after their plane crashes in the wilderness — and brings some serious Lord of the Flies vibes.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is in Vancouver this month filming for its fourth season, with production expected to continue into next year. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come to realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

When Calls the Heart – Season 9

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is on location in Vancouver for its ninth season until the end of November. The series follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle.

The Midnight Club – Season 1

The Midnight Club is a new Netflix series filming in town till mid-September. The 10-episode series is being adapted from the Christopher Pike novel of the same name and is about a group of terminally ill children who are living in a hospice. The group forms an unlikely bond and begins to meet up at midnight to share spooky stories together.