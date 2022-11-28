It’s Movember, the time of year when Canadians sport a ‘stache and embark on a month-long journey to raise awareness and funds for men’s health.

From handlebar to Dallas moustaches, and even the horseshoe — we love them all. Because, even if you look a little out there, it feels great to know you’re supporting an important cause, right?

While November might be nearing its end, there’s still plenty of time to show your support. Hop Valley Brewing Co. has partnered with Movember Canada to encourage people to get involved with its Hop Valley Bubble Stash #SaveAMoustache Challenge — a fundraiser that seeks to drive the men’s health conversation forward.

On Wednesday, November 30, lucky participants will get the chance to pop down to local Hop Valley barber, Scotch & Fades, to say goodbye to their new-found facial hair with a free shave and celebrate the success of the month with a refreshing Bubble Stash IPA.

To be in with a chance to grab a spot for the complimentary shave, simply join the Hop Valley Movember team in their #SaveAMoustache Challenge here, donate to the cause, and send an email to [email protected]. Participants must be over the age of 19 to take part.

When: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 4:20 pm to 7 pm

Where: Scotch & Fades — 193 W 3rd Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free – apply by emailing [email protected]