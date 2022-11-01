Here's everything you need to know to take part in Movember this year

Movember is here and moustache season is just getting started. Canadians across the country can let their facial hair run wild while helping to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

The 16th annual Movember campaign, led by the Movember Foundation is helping to change the face of men’s health with its goal of stopping men from dying too young.

According to Mitch Hermansen, director of development at Movember Canada, everyone should join because men’s health stats are staggering.

“In Canada, three out of four suicides are by men, and men die, on average, four years earlier than women,” said Hermansen to Daily Hive. “We need to stop men dying too young.”

Since 2007, the Movember Foundation has been investing in mental health and suicide prevention programs, funding over 1,250 global initiatives and nearly 300 in Canada during that time.

The foundation aims to help men stay mentally well, establish and maintain social connections, talk about the difficult stuff in life, and take action when times are tough — before they reach a point of crisis.

“Participants can help raise funds by signing up at Movember.com to grow, move, host an event or Mo Your Own Way,” explained Hermansen. “They can grow a moustache for the month, join our physical activity challenge and walk or run 60 km throughout Movember, or host a virtual event.

“It can be anything from a trivia night to a work social. It can be anything that brings people together virtually to have fun and do good.”

Funds raised during the month of Movember and all year round go towards funding innovative programs and research aimed at the primary cause areas — prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men’s mental health, and suicide prevention — with the intent of tackling these stats head-on.

One program funded by Movember is the First Responder Resiliency Program based out of Loon Lake, BC. It helps Firefighters learn how to cope with the very difficult situations they see every single day.

“They are heroes and it’s a privilege to support them in any way we can,” added Hermansen. “I am very fortunate to get to meet so many people, hear their stories, and share important information about men’s health. It really is a privilege to feel like we’re making a difference with the programs we get to share with the world.”

Since launching in Canada in 2007, Movember Canada has raised over $300 million. Its 2021 campaign raised $23.4 million dollars.

“We hope that Canadians have fun doing good while literally changing the face of men’s health,” said Hermansen. “Have a conversation with the men in your life. Check in and make sure that our dads, brothers, uncles, and sons are doing okay. Let’s raise some awareness and stop men from dying too young.”

For more information, visit ca.movember.com.