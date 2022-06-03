Brand-new homes in Kelowna boasting Okanagan Lake views start in the mid $500,000s

Kelowna was the fastest growing urban centre in Canada between 2016 and 2021, according to Census 2021 data.

The city is expected to be home to another 45,000 people in the next 18 years as more Canadians become attracted to the outdoor oasis.

This comes as no surprise to Stober Group, the developers of MOVALA, the first phase of which sold out last fall in just a few months. And now registration has begun for the next beachside phase — Skywater — with prices starting from the mid $500,000 and move-in dates slated for the summer of 2025.

Situated between the popular and bustling Lower Mission and South Pandosy neighbourhoods on Kelowna’s iconic beachfront, west-facing homes in the Skywater tower boast sweeping views of stunning Okanagan Lake and surrounding mountains, the downtown skyline, and William R. Bennett Bridge.

From the east side, homeowners will have views of Kelowna’s charming cityscape, rolling hillsides, and iconic sunrises. With gas prices liable to fluctuations, residents can leave the car behind as this development is within walking — or biking — distance of some of Kelowna’s best beaches, scenic pathways, boutiques, galleries, markets, and restaurants.

If you’re a year-round outdoor recreation fan, nearby amenities include golf courses, the region’s celebrated wineries, and Big White Ski Resort which is less than an hour away.

Buyers can choose between three meticulously designed collections, each with 9 ft ceilings and some of the Okanagan’s largest outdoor terraces that create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, allowing residents to capitalize on the Okanagan’s warm summer weather.

The Townhome Collection includes one-, two-, or three-bedroom homes, with a combined interior and exterior space ranging from 1,235 to 2,674 sq ft across two or three levels. The Reserve Collection includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with a combined interior and exterior space ranging from 645 to 3,800 sq ft on one level. “MOVALA’s crown jewel,” as Stober Group likes to call it, the Penthouse Collection offers residents four homes — curated by award-winning Begrand Fast Design Inc. — with a combined interior and exterior space ranging from 4,235 to 5,114 sq ft across one level (on floors 13 and 14).

Featuring warm neutral interior colour palettes in Sand or Stone, the three collections showcase luxurious finishings such as stunning quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and quiet and sustainable heating and cooling systems. The spaces also include upscale bathrooms and top-of-the-range fixtures such as a front-loading WHIRLPOOL washer and dryer, Moen motion sensor stainless steel pull-down faucet, and BOSCH stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Residents of MOVALA also have access to hotel-like amenities — think relaxing on a lakeside veranda, catching the sunset from the luxurious hot tub, cooling down in the pool while looking out onto Okanagan Lake, enjoying a barbeque or game of bocce, or mingling at the fireside lounges.

Interior amenities include a temperature-controlled wine cellar with individual lockers, a private banquet room with a gas fireplace and lounge seating adjacent to the outdoor gardens, a library, fitness and yoga studios, a game and social lounge, and a visitor guest suite. Oh and to store your water sports gear and give your fur baby a quick bath before heading back to your home, there’s a Beach Club on-site with storage and a pet wash station. Already packing your bags? We’re right there with you.

Located in Kelowna, Stober Group is inspired by Okanagan’s natural beauty. In all their developments, they aspire to be mindful of the community and create homes in the city perfect for work-life balance. To ensure the strong ties to Kelowna and Pandosy Village were respected, Stober Group partnered with a team of local, community-minded experts, including Meiklejohn Architects Inc., CTQ Consulting, Epic Real Estate Solutions for marketing and sales, and Begrand Fast Design Inc. The result is a sustainable, LEED-certified building with modern concrete construction, accented by dynamic curves and warm tones to complement the natural landscape and vibrant beachside neighbourhood. The homes also include sleek and sophisticated, energy-efficient lighting fixtures and EV-capable parking stations.

Demand for these stunning homes is expected to be just as high this time around as last fall, so if you’re interested in finding out more about this beachside property, visit the MOVALA website. Sales start this June.