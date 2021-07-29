Here are 10 of the best Caesars you can get across Canada

There are certain cocktails that many of us associate with seasons, but there’s one all-year-rounder that ranks high in our books and largely across Canada: the Caesar.

Whether it’s your go-to brunch libation or the drink you order every time you go for cocktail hour with your friends, it always delivers. But what makes it even better is how different mixologists put a unique spin on the Caesar.

We’ve seen (and tasted) our share of memorable versions of the bevvy — some loaded with decadent desserts and others dressed with savoury bar snacks — the creativity leaving us astounded sip after sip.

Now, to make sure you know where to find Canada’s national drink on your next staycation or out-of-province trip, we’re rounding up 10 of the best Caesars made with Mott’s Clamato that you can find in cities across Canada. But not only that, you can vote for your favourite to help the restaurant win $25K! (We’ll get to that in a moment.)

Coast to Coast Caesar – Cowichan Bay, British Columbia

A daring drink that captures the many flavours of Canada’s coasts in one, this Caesar can be found at waterfront dining spot Cow Café on Cowichan Bay. Expect scallops, lobster tail, and house-made pickled beans as the garnish with pickled bean juice in the drink.

Emperor’s Tea Caesar – Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Unlike your average cup of Joe, this tea-inspired Caesar mixes fresh lime juice, basil, pickled ginger, golden turmeric concentrate, and black licorice root. Crafted at Bukwildz in Alberta, it’s garnished with two steamed pork and reishi mushroom dumplings.

The Suffering Caesar – Airdrie, Alberta

Inspired by Guatemalan worry dolls said to solve any problem, Alberta’s Sorso Lounge has made this Caesar a fusion of pineapple rum, fermented black garlic, mango nectar, black pepper, frozen bone marrow ice cubes, and more — with an edible orchid on the side.

Firestone Nashville Caesar – Lethbridge, Alberta

This Albertan Caesar prepared at Firestone Restaurant and Bar is a twist on the classic, featuring house-made Nashville hot sauce and pickle juice from house-made beans. The garnish? A pickle bean, an olive, a cherry tomato, and a Nashville cream cheese stuffed pepperoncini.

The English Breakfast Caesar – Regina, Saskatchewan

Inspired by tea time and socializing, this Caesar by Avenue Restaurant features everything from tikka masala spice and English breakfast tea in the rim mix to brown sauce and cucumber juice in the drink. It’s all topped with a teabag filled with aromatics.

The Mighty Memphis Caesar – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Have you ever had a Caesar dressed with prime rib and BBQ skewers that are fresh off the grill? It would be a first for us, too. This mighty take on the cocktail served in a glass rimmed with salt, dill pickle, parmesan, cajun, and lemon pepper mix can be found at Winnipeg’s first-ever sports bar, Silver Heights Restaurant.

Hot Spring Caesar – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Served at the King’s Head in a glass rimmed with house-made hot sauce, this Caesar is topped with a crisp donair spring roll (also covered in hot sauce), paying homage to the Maritimes where the owner of this Winnipeg pub is from.

Le Shogun Caesar – Montreal, Quebec

Introducing The Shogun, a tribute to Japanese culture. This Caesar at Montreal’s Bar Le Jockey in the Rosemont-Petite-Patrie neighbourhood contains cucumber, nori sheets, marinated ginger, and special sauce. Yes, there’s a signature glass rim blend too.

Coast to Coast Caesar – Collingwood, Ontario

Out East in Ontario, this coastal-inspired cocktail is on the menu at Canada’s first Caesar bar, 1858 Caesar Bar. Smoky BBQ sauce, 1858 elixir (a combination of Worcestershire sauce, Tobasco, and 16 other herbs and spices), celery, PEI lobster, Alberta beef, and cheese are just some of the ingredients that go in or around this Caesar.

The Holy Trinity – Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Seafood lovers will love indulging in this Caesar, which contains a touch of spice with a custom cajun seasoning, secret sauce, and a mini lobster roll or a smoked salmon bagel for garnish at The Cork & Cast — PEI’s only full-service floating restaurant.

The above-mentioned Caesars have more than just Mott’s Clamato in common. The bars and restaurants behind them have made it into the final 10 for the brand’s Best Caesar in Town contest.

More than 400 million Mott’s Clamato Caesars were consumed in 2020, and now, Mott’s Clamato is giving back to the industry that helped make the Caesar. You can show your support and help one of the aforementioned spots win $25,000 by voting for your favourite here. Please note, the voting period ends on August 4.

For more information and to watch each finalist’s video submission, visit mottsclamato.ca.