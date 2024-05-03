Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and there’s no time like the present to start planning ways to celebrate the mother figures in your life. In Western Canada, you also have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of women in your area with a flower purchase through the Bunches of Love promotion.

This spring, Save-On-Foods is your one-stop shop for all things Mother’s Day. From flowers and plants to cakes and gift cards, there’s a great gift on hand for your mom, spouse, mentor, and more!

It’s special days like these that help us recognize the important mother figures in our lives — whether they’re someone you lean on for advice or someone who supports you through thick and thin.

Women comprise over half of the population and often take on roles of caregivers, whether through motherhood or in other capacities.

Despite this, women face many disparities when receiving healthcare, such as incorrect diagnoses, different and adverse reactions to various medical treatments, and a higher likelihood of living with chronic conditions or diseases that limit movement, independence, and quality of life.

Every year, the Save-On-Foods Bunches of Love campaign raises funds to support women’s health programs across Western Canada.

This year’s promotion will run from May 9 to 15, and 100% of the net proceeds* from flowers and selected potted plants and garden centre items will be donated to select charities, from Manitoba to British Columbia.

Supporting BC and Alberta Women’s Health Foundations

In BC, proceeds will go to the BC Women’s Health Foundation, and in Alberta, proceeds will go to the Alberta Women’s Health Foundation. These foundations are dedicated to advancing the full spectrum of women’s health.

Did you know that for decades, the male body was used as the baseline for all health research, education, and practice? Basically, anything understood about men was presumed to apply to women. Today, we know this is wrong, and these foundations are working to provide research, proper education, and advocacy to ensure women have equitable access to the highest quality of healthcare.

Do more with your flower purchase this Mother’s Day

It’s never too early to start planning for Mother’s Day, whether you’re planning for breakfast in bed, a family celebration, or a gift with a personalized touch.

Save-On-Foods is a one-stop shop for everything you need to make the mother figures in your life extra happy, and if you buy your flowers between May 9 and 15, the net proceeds of your purchase will be donated to an important cause.