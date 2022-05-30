There's a free event this weekend in Port Moody with food, bevvies, and live music

The warmer weather has finally arrived and we don’t know about you, but we’re ready to spend some quality time outside in the sunshine.

And where better to do so than at a block party in Port Moody — with an abundance of local food, drinks, and live music? Sounds pretty great to us.

On Saturday, June 4 from 11 am to 7 pm stationed at the Mosaic Home Store at 3015 Murray Street, the block party will be thrown in honour of the grand opening of Moody Yards, a collection of bright and spacious two-bedroom homes along Murray Street.

The event will feature local food vendors such as Mama Said Pizza and Rocky Point Ice Cream, beverages from the many local breweries along Port Moody’s Brewers Row, and live music performances — adding even more festivities to the already vibrant community.

At Moody Yards, an array of small businesses line the ground level of the development, where 14 commercial spaces allow room for future cafes, shops, and services. The development also boasts a private courtyard and co-working studio. Oh, and it’s right across the street from Rocky Point — perfect for a summer evening stroll.

Also at Moody Yards’ doorstep is Brewers Row, the Shoreline Trail, and Moody Centre SkyTrain Station.

Yes, the location is pretty optimal for these homes, but the surrounding area is not all that’s on offer with this development. Step inside the front door, each building is comprised of smart layouts, high ceilings, oversized windows, ample built-in storage, private patios and decks, and an interior design style that follows a classic yet industrial aesthetic.

Ready to celebrate this awesome new development on Port Moody’s bustling Murray Street? Don’t miss the Moody Yards Grand Opening Block Party on Saturday, June 4.

When: Saturday, June 4

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Mosaic Home Store — 3015 Murray Street, Port Moody