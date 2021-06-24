SportsHockeyCanadiens

Montreal police have Bell Centre on lockdown after Canadiens big win

Adam Laskaris
Jun 24 2021, 8:32 pm
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Police have locked down the Bell Centre.

Following the Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 OT win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the third round of the NHL playoffs, reports began to come in that the scene outside the arena was “too dangerous” for the approximate 3,500 fans inside to exit.

As had occurred throughout the playoffs, a large crowd had gathered outside of the Bell Centre to watch the game on the screens of La Cage and Madisons Restaurant and Bar.

Montreal Police reported projectiles were being tossed towards officers.

With the Canadiens advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years tonight, it appears some fans have gotten a little too exuberant.

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson came on the arena scoreboard to give updates to the fans inside the arena:

Update:  TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reported at 11:36 pm local time fans were now able to exit the building. It appears the lockdown lasted for about 20 minutes in total. Considering how long an NHL playoff game can be, it’s not too bad of a wait at all.

