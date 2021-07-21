Vintage photos from the last time the Olympics were in Montreal

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially underway, and Canada kicked off the tournament with a softball game on July 21.

While the Game’s opening ceremonies get things officially underway on July 23, it might be worth taking a look back at the last (and only) time Canada has hosted the Summer Olympics.

Flashback to Montreal in the year 1976:

It was the first time that Canada hosted an Olympic Games. Two more stints as hosting nation followed — the Winter Games at Calgary 1988 and Vancouver 2010.

In 1976, the Montreal Canadiens won their 19th Stanley Cup, the team’s first in a four-year streak led by Guy Lafleur and Yvan Cournoyer.

To give you a glimpse at what the times were like, the first installment of the Rocky series was released (it also went on to win the best picture), and gas prices in Montreal were $0.12 to $0.13 per litre…

If you’re looking for a little nostalgic kick or want to see what Montreal looked like as a host city, here are some photos of what the 1976 Summer Olympics looked like.